Original Spider-Man director Sam Raimi reacts to No Way Home

Spider-Man director Sam Raimi has shared his thoughts on Spider-Man: No Way Home – and he's a fan.

The film brings back Tobey Maguire as Spidey for the first time since Raimi's trilogy, and also features Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, and Thomas Haden Church as Sandman.

"It was so much fun," Raimi told Variety of the movie. "I love No Way Home and the audience I was with went crazy. It was delightful to watch Alfred play his role, and Willem Dafoe, just seeing these guys take it to the next level. And Tobey was awesome as always. The best word I can say is it was refreshing for me."

Though Raimi's trilogy finished back in 2007, a Snyder Cut-style campaign to make a fourth installment has been launched by fans in the wake of No Way Home – and Raimi isn't done with the Marvel universe, either. He's directing Doctor Strange 2, AKA Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which recently reportedly underwent multiverse-related reshoots.

When asked if the movie was finished, Raimi said: "I wish I knew the answer to that question."

He then explained: "I think we're done, but we just cut everything. We're just starting to test the picture and we'll find out if there's anything that's got to be picked up. If something's unclear or another improvement I can make in this short amount of time left, I'll do it. One thing I know about the Marvel team is they won't stop. They'll keep pushing it until it's as close to being great as it could."

