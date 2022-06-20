Obi-Wan Kenobi writer addresses if there'll be a season 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi head writer Joby Harold has talked about the chances of a season 2.

The Disney Plus show was conceived as a limited series – and so far there has been no word on a potential follow-up.

"Beyond being asked about it constantly, I've just been thinking about this for so long as a close-ended story that my mind is so focused on this as a limited [series], that I haven't thought beyond it," Harold told Deadline's Crew Call podcast (opens in new tab). "But he's a great character, they're all amazing characters."

Harold also addressed if he's working on another Star Wars project. "I can't speak to any of these questions," he said. "But I love Star Wars, and the experience of working on Star Wars hasn't changed that in any way, it's only made it a bigger part of my life. And I feel lucky to be a part of this one."

Ewan McGregor, who plays the titular character in the Disney Plus show, has already said he'd be open to returning. "It was made as a one-off limited series. And in a way, it does do what I wanted it to do in terms of bridging a story between [Episode 3] and [Episode 4] and bringing me closer to Alec Guinness' Obi-Wan in A New Hope," he said, but added that he "would like to make another one."

Similarly, Hayden Christensen, who plays Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, has said he would "love" to continue playing his character.

We'll just have to wait and see if any more Obi-Wan Kenobi materializes on the horizon, then. For now, the show's finale arrives imminently – check out our Obi-Wan Kenobi release schedule to find out when exactly the last episode drops on Disney Plus in your timezone.

