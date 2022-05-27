That Obi-Wan Kenobi flashback might feature the origins of a major villain

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi! Turn back now if you haven't seen the new episodes on Disney Plus!

Obi-Wan Kenobi might have revealed the origins of one of its main villains already.

The series opens with a flashback to the Jedi Temple, with some younglings in training. Disaster is quick to strike when clone troopers burst into the room – Order 66 is in full swing, and the Temple is under attack.

The Jedi who is training the younglings is killed, but the flashback ends before we find out the little ones' fate. It's possible, though, that one of the Padawans-to-be is none other than the galaxy's newest villain, the Inquisitor Reva.

Inquisitors are Force sensitives who are tasked with hunting the surviving Jedi, and they work under the control of Darth Vader. Considering Reva's powers, then, it's not a stretch to say she probably did spend some time in the Temple as a child.

Plus, in the final moments of Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2, we find out that Reva knows Anakin Skywalker is Darth Vader. It's possible she saw Anakin in the Temple during Order 66, and that's how she knows about his transformation into the helmet-wearing Sith Lord, which is otherwise a closely guarded secret from the rest of the galaxy.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

"I think Reva is the 1st Padawan we see in the Order 66 scene," one viewer (opens in new tab) predicts. "Maybe Obi-Wan’s message prevented their being saved & that's why she hates him. And that's how she knows Vader is Anakin. She was at the Temple when he showed up." In Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan broadcasts a message to the Jedi left in the galaxy that warns them away from the Temple.

We probably don't have long to wait to find out if Reva really is a former Jedi youngling. Obi-Wan episode 3 is coming much sooner than you think – check out our Obi-Wan Kenobi release schedule to find out exactly when.

