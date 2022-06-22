Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 features a prequel callback that the internet is loving

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!

The Obi-Wan Kenobi finale finally saw the Jedi Master say his most famous line – and the internet is loving it. Towards the very end of the episode, Uncle Owen invites Obi-Wan to finally meet young Luke Skywalker. The Jedi introduces himself with an iconic prequel meme: "hello there."

"HE DID ITTTT STAR WARS STANS WE WONNNNNN," is one person's excited response (opens in new tab), while another (opens in new tab) is just as thrilled: "'HELLO THERE' YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS"

"HE SAID THE LINE. HELLO THERE TO YOU 2 OBI WAN," says someone else (opens in new tab). "HE DID IT HE SAID THE THING HE SAID THE THING," cheers another fan (opens in new tab).

It's not just a fun callback to the meme, though. As another fan has noticed (opens in new tab), the line also brings the show full circle with A New Hope: "'Hello there'" the first thing he said when he first met Luke in Kenobi series and when he saw Luke again in A New Hope"

"He waited 10 years… Never meeting the boy he was vowed to protect… And when he finally got the chance… He said this… Now that's Obi-Wan Kenobi" is someone else's thoughts (opens in new tab).

The episode also featured a huge Darth Vader moment that had the internet losing it, as well as the return of Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn – so it's safe to say that the show ended with a bang.

There's no word yet on an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2, but you can read all about the chances of more through the link. For everything coming soon from the galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows, and catch up on the saga on Disney Plus.