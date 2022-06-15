Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5 has one of the best Darth Vader scenes ever, according to Star Wars fans

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5 has even more Darth Vader scenes – and the internet is seriously impressed.

In the episode, Vader is once again on the hunt for Obi-Wan, and the search brings him and Reva to Jabiim. We soon find out, though, that Reva is indeed the youngling seen in episode 1 of the series… and she's been plotting to kill Vader all along. As you might expect, things don't quite go to plan, leading to a lightsaber fight between the two dark siders.

"This whole scene went so hard. The way everything Vader did was so effortless," says one impressed fan (opens in new tab).

"This is honestly one of the best Darth Vader scenes they have ever shown…" thinks another person (opens in new tab).

"THE WAY VADER WHIPPED AROUND AND STOPPED REVA'S LIGHTSABER HE'S INSANE," agrees this viewer (opens in new tab).

"DARTH VADER WIELDING TWO LIGHTSABERS THAT'S ALL I HAVE TO SAY," is another excited person's response (opens in new tab).

Another fan spotted a parallel with Anakin Skywalker's former Padawan, Ahsoka Tano: "I wonder if Vader remembered about Ahsoka for a bit at this scene because. Oh man."

That wasn't the only callback, either. "These parallels between Vader/Anakin and Reva," noticed someone else.

Before Vader and Reva's duel, though, we also see the Sith Lord use the Force to drag an escaping transport back to the ground and tear it apart.

"DARTH VADER YOU ARE CRAZY FOR THIS," says one person (opens in new tab).

"When we say that Darth Vader is THE best villain of all time... this is why," thinks another fan (opens in new tab).

"This episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi gave us some of the best Darth Vader content and showed us just how powerful the Chosen One is, even when he's not even trying," is another person's verdict (opens in new tab).

We won't have long to wait for more Vader, either – the Disney Plus show drops its final episode next week, and you can check out our Obi-Wan Kenobi release schedule to find out exactly when the finale arrives in your time zone.

In the meantime, see our roundup of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store for us.