Obi-Wan Kenobi has just made the Grand Inquisitor canon debate even messier

Amid all the hype and hollering for Obi-Wan Kenobi during its premiere week, one question lingered: is the Grand Inquisitor dead? Those who were excited to see the character make the leap from Star Wars: Rebels (which takes place after the Obi-Wan series) to live-action were ultimately left disappointed by what appeared to be a quick dispatch of the villain.

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3 may not provide any definitive answers one way or the other – but it’s certainly providing compelling evidence that the Grand Inquisitor is truly dead.

Spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3 follow.

Exhibit A: During the episode’s brief Mustafar interlude, Reva heavily implies that the Grand Inquisitor is dead. She may have laid the blame on Obi-Wan’s door, but it appears he is no more. Darth Vader snaps back that "The Grand Inquisitor means nothing."

Later, when the Inquisitors reunite for a meeting, the Grand Inquisitor is noticeably absent – and his empty chair is the focus of Reva and The Fifth Brother’s fiery exchange. “That seat is mine,” The Fifth Brother hisses. The implication, again, is that The Grand Inquisitor is truly gone.

But there is a case for the defence. We certainly didn’t see a body and, in the long history of Star Wars, plenty have suffered worse and lived to tell the tale. A few sessions in a bacta tank and he could be right as rain. Plus, if this is the same version of the character found in Rebels, it’s highly unlikely anything will be retconned in such a significant way. Expect furthers answers across the next three episodes.

On social media, the debate rages on. "I swear to god. The Grand Inquisitor cannot be dead," one said (opens in new tab). "Rebels is way too important to Canon to decanonise it."

"Is this guy dead or what?" asked another (opens in new tab), in reference to episode 3’s non-committal answer. An Obi-Wan Kenobi viewer added (opens in new tab), "Great ep, still confused about the grand inquisitor though"

Another said (opens in new tab), "No way they'd replace Maul with the Inquisitors to avoid canon conflicts and then create a major canon conflict in the second ep. I have faith."

Others, though, have offered a way back for the Grand Inquisitor. "Do we all agree that they're gonna pull the ‘two ppl fight for the throne bc the [grand inquisitor] died but surprise no one gets it bc he's still alive" trope’" one posited (opens in new tab). Another suggested (opens in new tab), "I'm pretty sure he'll show up again, maybe at the end or something to go BOO to the 3rd Sister."

Obi-Wan Kenobi's most recent episode has confirmed the fate of a deep-cut Star Wars character, however. It even found time to squeeze in a surprise voice cameo.