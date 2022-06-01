Star Wars fans are losing it over Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3 "masterfully done" moment

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3 has the internet losing it over a major moment that's been a long time coming.

After episode 2 ended with a Darth Vader tease that sent the internet wild, the most recent installment set the Sith Lord loose.

Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi finally come face to face once more, and clash lightsabers in a duel that ends with the Jedi Master badly hurt, but rescued at the last minute.

"This entire sequence had me gasping. HELP I CAN'T BREATHE. This was so masterfully done, I could feel the sheer terror of Vader and the hate Anakin bears towards Kenobi. I could feel the disbelief and the pain of Obi-Wan," is one person's response (opens in new tab) to the episode.

"No but when Darth Vader drew his lightsaber I jumped outta my skin. Absolute chills," says this stunned fan (opens in new tab).

"I can confidently say that this is the most terrified I've ever been of Vader. Like holy shit," is another person's reaction (opens in new tab) to Vader's deadly rampage through the village.

Another person agrees (opens in new tab): "I did not expect Kenobi to face off against Vader so soon, but it was def done right. This is the most terrifying version of Vader we've ever gotten."

Other people (opens in new tab) are very excited indeed: "VADER IS BACK! THE Darth Vader!!! Hayden Christensen & James Earl Jones!! Absolute goosebumps! This will be a day long remembered!"

"THE MAN THE MYTH THE LEGEND DARTH VADER IS HEREEEE" says another person (opens in new tab).

"THIS IS PEAK STAR WARS. I CAN'T BELIEVE I JUST WITNESSED THAT," enthuses someone else (opens in new tab).

This person (opens in new tab) wants a Vader spin-off after seeing the Sith Lord back in action: "I NEED AN R RATED VADER FILM RIGHT FUCKING NOW."

"Vader truly is the greatest villain ever," thinks another tweeter (opens in new tab).

Another person notes (opens in new tab) that Vader let Obi-Wan go at the end of their fight: "Very important moment of realization for us all: Darth Vader actually saw the droid taking Obi-Wan away. ANAKIN saw that. And we all well know how he could have destroyed him in the blink of an eye. Yet, he didn't. He just turned away."

It's likely that Obi-Wan and Vader will be meeting again before the series ends, with that "rematch of the century" still looming on the horizon.

In the meantime, though, you can see our Obi-Wan Kenobi release schedule to find out exactly when episode 4 drops on Disney Plus.

For much more on the series, check out our interviews with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen on their favorite memories filming the show and how their characters' relationship has changed, as well as Christensen on why he didn't speak to George Lucas before returning as Darth Vader and Moses Ingram on playing the galaxy's newest villain, Reva.

For everything else coming soon from the galaxy far, far away, there's our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.