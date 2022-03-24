Nova joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new project from Moon Knight writer

Nova has been one of the fans’ most-requested heroes for some time – and now he’s finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As per Deadline, Nova – real name Richard Rider – is getting his own project, written by Moon Knight scribe Sabir Pirzada. It’s not yet known at this early stage whether it will be a fully-fledged movie or a Disney Plus miniseries. No casting details for Nova have been announced.

Nova has proven to be one of the most in-demand Marvel heroes to make the jump from the comics to the MCU. His origin story revolves around a planet that we haveve seen before in live-action – Guardians of the Galaxy’s Xandar, which was almost destroyed by the villain Ronan, and its Xandar Corps.

A member of those Corps, Rhomann Dey, bestows the power of Nova Prime on Rider. He must then come to terms with his newfound cosmic powers, which include flight, energy absorption, and the ability to shoot power beams.

It continues a stacked slate for the MCU. Marvel Phase 4 already has Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Ms. Marvel, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever coming this year.

Beyond that, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 – where Nova could potentially debut – Loki season 2, Secret Invasion, Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Fantastic Four, and The Marvels are all slated for releases in 2023 and beyond.

