No Prime Day PS5 pre-orders today, but don't miss these PS5-ready headsets, TVs, external drives, and more deals

We can't say we really expect Sony to unlock stock for Sony PS5 pre-orders during the Amazon Prime Day deals event, but you know, it would have been nice. But as we enter the final day of this year's Prime Day event, there are some discounts you might want to take advantage of to get ready for your new PS5, some of them will be relevant if you've got an Xbox Series X pre-order in mind instead.

The one big purchase we've been thinking about to go alongside a new console, or even to upgrade our experience for current-gen gaming, is a new TV and the Amazon Prime Day TV deals are a great opportunity to bag one with a big reduction today. There are some really, really nice OLED TV deals to choose from, but OLED is by no means a necessity for a PS5 and we'll pick out some nice regular 4K screens we think you'll like at some super low prices. We've also seen some great offers on projectors.

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Elsewhere, we think audio is super important, so we'll be on the lookout for some of the best PS5 headsets on sale today. You might think we're jumping the gun this soon, but we've had confirmation that many of the best PS5 headsets are going to be compatible with the PS5, so if you see a price that's right for you today, then you should dive in.

We've rounded up the best external hard drive deals we've seen too, which will be very handy given the PS5's small storage capacity. An external HDD can be used to store your games, then you'll need to copy them over to your internal SSD when you want to play them. A bit of a hassle for sure, but this will be a hell of a lot faster than having to delete games and re-download them all the time.

Elsewhere, we'll keep an eye out for any decent game pre-orders you might want to put down early if there's any money off. Official PS5 accessories are almost as hard to find in stock as the PS5 itself, but if we spot any remaining pre-orders for the likes of the DualSense PS5 controller, or the Pulse 3D headset, we'll let you know below. We'll be updating this page throughout Day two of Prime Day, so stay tuned as more items will be added over the day.

US - A new TV for your PS5

Samsung 43-inch 7 Series 4K TV | $300 $279.99 at Best Buy

Samsung is the best in the business when it comes to TVs, so this offer is pretty eye-catching. Although it's not as high-quality as the company's QLED range, this 43-inch panel is still a great choice.View Deal

Samsung 55-inch 8K QLED TV (QN55Q900RBFXZA) | $3,498 $2,297.99 at Dell

This deal gets you a very respectable screen with 8K HDR capabilities, all for hundreds less than the list price - that's a real win, particularly when going 8K is a good way to future-proof yourself moving forward.View Deal

Sony 65-inch X900H Series 4K TV | $1,600 $999.99 at Best Buy

Yup, it will have that Sony premium on the price tag but if any televisions go a way to justifying their price, it's Sony's ones. This is a supremely quality, large 4K TV set which will be great for games and entertainment alike, and it has a massive $600 off.View Deal

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series 4K TV | $1,000 $749.99 at Best Buy

An absolute bargain for 75-inches of solid 4K TV. This will fill a wall and not break the bank for the size of the screen you're getting. While it often pays to look at the more 'premium' brands at this size, Hisense has made a great niche for itself by offering good quality TVs for value-busting prices so this is worth a look if you want to stretch your budget.View Deal

Sony 75-inch 4K LED TV (75X800H) | $1,798 $1,398 at Amazon

A premium 75-incher from Sony. This will cost a bit more but the quality from Sony's rich history in creating some of the best TVs comes to the fore with this panel. If that's a bit too big then there's also the 65-inch for $898 or 55-inch for just $698.View Deal

LG 55-inch OLED55CXPUA 4K TV | $1999.99 $1596.99 at Amazon

Originally costing $2000 on release, this is the best price we've ever seen thanks to the $403 discount. Saving 20% on an OLED TV of this caliber is some kind of Prime Day miracle and is ideal for PS5 thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate on the display.

View Deal

LG 4K UHD Smart Projector| $1798 $1446 at Amazon US

LG's high-end home theatre unit features Amazon Alex compatibility, built-in Netflix and VUDU applications, and a 140-inch screen that projects at a resolution of 3840 x 2160. You can get over $350 off it right now.

View Deal

BenQ 1080p Gaming Projector| $799 $649 at Amazon US

With 1080p resolution and high native contrast ratio, BenQ's projector is built from the ground-up with gaming in mind, featuring a refresh rate that matches the output of your console automatically. It's currently going for 11% off on Amazon. View Deal

Optoma 4K UHD Smart Projector| $1790 $1499 at Amazon US

This projector's Smart Plus technology includes Alexa, Google Actions and IFTTT integration, and offers a gorgeous picture quality boasting 3,500 lumens and a full color wheel. You can grab it for under $1500 for Amazon Prime Day. View Deal

UK - A new TV for your PS5

Hisense 55-inch AE7000FTUK 4K TV | £399 £368 at Amazon UK

A fine offer to get your teeth into this Prime Day. Hisense TVs have grown in stature in recent times offering affordable, but solid, options on the 4K TV market. 8% off this larger screen is not to be sneered at either.View Deal

TCL 50-inch QLED 4K TV | £499 £399 at Amazon UK

TCL's QLED televisions offer an entry-level opportunity into the realm of premium picture 4K TVs and getting a healthy 100 quid off one today is a good deal. You can save the same amount on the 65-inch size, which is down to £699.View Deal

LG 49-inch NanoCell 4K TV | £899 £699 at Amazon UK

LG make great Smart TVs, and as well as featuring their award winning webOS smart platform you also get LG's NanoCell technology, bringing your display to life with pure and realistic colours. A larger 55-inch version is also available for £799.View Deal

Sony 43-inch Bravia KD43X70 4K TV | £599 £499 at Amazon UK

Saving a chunk on any quality Sony gear immediately means the bang-to-buck value ratio swings wildly in your favour. This is a quality 2020 TV and the size is ideal for a secondary, or third, TV set.View Deal

Sony 49-inch Bravia KD49X70 4K TV | £699 £530 at Amazon UK

Sony's TVs are consistently some of the best, and Bravia range are the cream of the already-premium crop. Therefore, saving £168 on a panel from their newest range is an excellent offer.View Deal

Panasonic 58-inch HX800BZ 4K TV | £899 £749 at Amazon UK

This is Panasonic's more premium range of 4K TVs and offers excellent panels for entertainment and gaming. With £150 off the asking price, you're getting a sweet deal here.View Deal

55-inch LG OLED CX TV | Nintendo Switch bundle | £1998 £1508 at Currys

For anyone looking for an OLED TV and a Nintendo Switch - don't forget the console has been very hard to come by over recent months - this is quite simply a smashing deal and we don't see stock lasting long with such a drastic bunch of discounts.View Deal

LG 55-inch OLED55CX5LB 4K TV | Free £100 e-gift card | £1,799 £1,399 from John Lewis

Not bothered about a Switch bundle? Then this alternate offer can save you a lot of money too. Originally costing £1800 on release, it's been more like £1600 for a while, but this price is the best yet. It's one of the best gaming TV deals we've seen in quite some time. To get your free £100 e-gift card after purchase you'll need to sign in via the free My John Lewis program. You also get a free 5-year guarantee at John LewisView Deal

US - External storage

Toshiba Canvio Advance 2TB | $70 $55.99 at Amazon

The Canvio range has always been a solid choice, and regularly appears highly in our roundups of hard drives for console expansion. For most of us 2TB will be plenty of space, for now or looking ahead to next-gen, and it means you'll no longer be scrabbling around for space.View Deal

Toshiba Canvio Slim 2TB | $70 $55.99 at Amazon

If your hard drive is going to be visible and you want something a little more stylish to show off, then for the same price you can pick up this stylish device. Not only is it thinner than the Canvio Advance, but it also features a lightweight aluminum design for ultimate portability.View Deal

Toshiba Canvio Advance 4TB | $34.99 $99.99 at Amazon

If you're a serial downloader of games and demos, then you can future-proof yourself by stepping up to a huge 4TB of storage space. No matter what device you're connecting it to, it'll take some serious time and dedication before you even get close to filling it up.View Deal

UK - External storage

Samsung T7 Portable (500GB) | £99 £87.99 at Amazon UK

We are big fans of Samsung's T-series portable SSDs - they are easily some of the best going, all things considered. This is a superb price for one too, and they work with all consoles as well as traditional PC use. You can also get the 1TB version for £157.99 right now, and the same drives but in red are available for also £87.99 (500GB) and £157.99 (1TB) too if that's your preference.



View Deal

SanDisk Extreme Portable (500GB) | £90 £69.99 at Amazon UK

This rugged portable SSD is not only shock-resistant, but it's also rated as water and dust resistant, plus the built-in eyelet means you can attach it anywhere while on the go. If you want even more storage space, you can get the 1TB version for £109.99 or 2TB for £209.99 - which is well over £100 off.



View Deal

Sabrent Rocket Nano (1TB) | £200 £119.99 at Amazon UK

If you're looking for an SSD with ultimate portability then the Sabrent Rocket Nano delivers as it's seriously tiny, being only 7cm long and weighing in at just 180g! It's available in black or for the same price of £119.99 in silver, just remember where you put it down or you may not find it again.



View Deal

US - PS5 accessories

DualSense PS5 controller pre-order | £58.99 at 365games

No discount of course, but when other stores are sold out, this might be one of your last chances to grab a spare before the Ps5 launches in November.

View Deal

Razer Kraken X | $50 $32.99 at Amazon

Want a cheaper alternative? The wired Kraken X is only $33, and compatible with PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and mobile - and, importantly, all of the next-gen consoles too.View Deal

Razer Kraken (Green) | $80 $49.99 at Amazon

The Razer Kraken is one of the best all-round headsets money can buy. And with a discount on a host of colors, there's bound to be one here for you too. The whole set is on offer with the Black one down to $49.99; Quartz Pink is now $59.99; and the Mercury White is $59.99.

View Deal

Nari Ultimate Wireless| $230 $169.99 at Amazon

This is one of Razer's best headsets going, we think, and it works on PC, PS4, and the upcoming PS5. We know it's got quite the aesthetic going on, but if you want a premium one for less then this is the headset to get. Plus when you're wearing it you won't be able to see the design anyway.View Deal

Madden NFL 21 PS4 or Xbox One (w/ free next-gen upgrade): $30 at Amazon

You can get the latest instalment in EA Sports' football franchise for just $30, just over a month after launch. This is an unprecedented discount for an esteemed franchise and what's even better is that it comes with a free upgrade to next-gen. Touchdowns for everyone!View Deal

Madden NFL 21 MVP edition (w/ free next-gen upgrade): $50 at Amazon

If you've got an extra $20 to spare, you can nab yourself the MVP edition of NFL 21 which comes with all the content the standard version comes with — including the next-gen upgrade — plus loads of Ultimate Team goodies like gold packs. A true no-brainer for anyone planning to get their Madden on for the long haul.View Deal

UK - PS5 accessories

DualSense PS5 controller pre-order | $69.99 at Walmart

No discount of course, but when other stores are sold out, this might be one of your last chances to grab a spare before the Ps5 launches in November.

View Deal

Razer Kraken X gaming headset | £50 £29.99 at Amazon UK

A fuss-free headset that's compatible with everything due to the 3.5mm audio jack, this is still a headset worthy of the Kraken name. It's got great audio and is supremely comfortable and, at this price particularly, offers great value for money in the headset game.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless | £289.99 £204.49 at Amazon

With a massive frequency range, more than 20 hours of gaming via its swappable battery pack, and lag-free 2.4G wireless audio, the Arctis Pro will make sure you never miss a sound.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Gaming Headset | £83 £54.99 at Amazon

If you're playing on a Windows 10 PC or an Xbox One, the Arctis 3's Windows Sonic spatial audio makes it an excellent choice, but it's compatible with almost every other platform, too. An excellent ClearCast mic and S1 speaker drivers make it a competitive choice, especially if you're on a budget.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis Pro GameDAC | £189.99 £149.99 at Amazon

If you're a PC or PS4 player looking for premium sound quality, this pairs the excellent range of the Arctis Pro with the audio conversion of the GameDAC to ensure an amazing sound whatever you're playing.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless | £99 £73.99 at Amazon

An entry on our own list of the best headsets, the Arctis 1 is particularly good if you're gaming on the go. With 20 hours of battery life, a built-in dongle to connect to the Nintendo Switch or Android phones, and even a detachable mic, this is a jack-of-all-trades that still offers excellent sound.View Deal

Check back in later on fokls as we'll be adding more deals to this page as we go today in our mission to dig out all the best Prime Day gaming deals.