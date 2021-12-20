Nintendo Switch gift cards: where to buy Switch Online memberships and eShop credit

If you're not quite sure what your Switch gamer is looking for this year, Nintendo Switch gift cards offer up the perfect last-minute present. You won't need to wait for delivery, which means you can grab your Nintendo Switch gifts in the final holidays countdown and still give your recipient exactly what they want.

Nintendo Switch gift cards fall into two categories; a Nintendo Switch Online subscription and the standard eShop credit. The former allows for online multiplayer in a range of games, appealing particularly to Mario Kart, Smash Bros., and Splatoon fans, as well as access to a roster of classic NES and SNES titles as well. At $19.99 / £17.99 for 12 months, there's plenty of value packed in here as well (you can also pick up a 3 month subscription for $7.99 / £6.99).

Or, of course, you can take the traditional Nintendo Switch gift card route and pick up a loaded eShop card. These are available from a whole host of retailers, ranging in value from $5 to $99.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch gift cards:

US: Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | Target | GameStop | Newegg

UK: Amazon | Currys | Argos | Game

Most Nintendo Switch games cost between $50 and $60 at the most, so if you want your recipient to be able to pick up a heavier title we'd recommend aiming for either the $50 or $70 credit options.

Most people should get away with loading up $50 - the vast majority of first party Nintendo Switch games are available for $49.99, and it's only bigger and newer games like Metroid Dread, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, and Breath of the Wild that regularly go beyond this price. However, there are plenty of cheaper games up for grabs as well, so $20 - $40 cards are still very much worthwhile. Plus, with all the Christmas sales this year it's likely that cheap Nintendo Switch game sales are going to offer up even better value as well.

Whichever option you choose, Nintendo Switch gift cards are pretty foolproof. Your recipient can grab whatever they have their eye on from the eShop and Nintendo Switch Online memberships can stack, so even if they are already subscribed you can extend their time with the service. That means you don't have to worry about picking up the wrong Nintendo Switch accessories or worrying about with games they already have in their collection.

You'll find more information on all options open to you just below, but it's also worth noting we're rounding up plenty more Nintendo Switch deals in our guide to the best gifts for gamers ahead of the holidays as well.

Nintendo Switch Online memberships

Nintendo Switch Online is one of the cheapest gaming subscription services out there, which makes it a go-to for anyone working with a smaller budget. The biggest benefits come in the form of the aforementioned online play and free NES / SNES games. Recipients can also make use of cloud saves as well, so that their game saves are always kept safe on Nintendo's online servers rather than on their console.

The 12 month Nintendo Switch Online subscription offers better value for money, though three months is still a solid amount of time with the service. You'll find all the latest prices for these two options just below.

12 months Nintendo Switch Online | $19.99 at Best Buy 12 months Nintendo Switch Online | $19.99 at Best Buy

A whole year of Nintendo's online membership will only cost $19.99, making it a useful and affordable Nintendo Switch gift card. What's more, Nintendo is hot on online safety, with plenty of rules and regulations in place to offer peace of mind if you're buying for a child. Also available at: Amazon | Walmart | Target



3 months Nintendo Switch Online membership | $7.99 at Best Buy 3 months Nintendo Switch Online membership | $7.99 at Best Buy

If you're after a super cheap Nintendo Switch gift card, this three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online is the perfect budget buy. Three months is still a solid amount of time to take advantage of these perks as well. Also available at: Amazon | Walmart | Target



Nintendo Switch Gift Cards

Image Nintendo Switch eShop gift card | From $5 at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch gift cards start from just $5, though that might be a little too low to make the most of what the eShop has to offer. We'd recommend going with at least $10 or $20 so that your recipient can pick up some cheaper titles, or the $50 or $70 version for newer releases. Best Buy has the full price range up for grabs, whereas other retailers tend to limit their options to middling amounts. Available in values of:

$5 | $10 | $20 | $35 | $45 | $50 | $70 | $99 at Amazon



