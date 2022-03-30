Nine Sols, the new project from Devotion devs, is getting a demo next week

Red Candle Games is debuting a new demo for the action-packed Nine Sols next week.

The Taiwanese developer confirmed the imminent release of the new demo for Nine Sols to GamesRadar+ earlier this week. Right now, there's no specific date we can expect the debut demo for the new game so launch, but the demo for Nine Sols will be going live on Steam at some point next week, between April 4 and 10.

Red Candle Games first announced Nine Sols last year in 2021, an action-based hack-and-slash 2D game with precision platforming, inspired by both Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Hollow Knight. Nine Sols is actually being crowdfunded through Kickstarter, and as we reported just last week, Red Candle Games' new venture smashed through its Kickstarter goal in well under 24 hours.

Nine Sols looks like a huge departure from the Red Candle Games of old. Both Detention and Devotion were standout indie horror games, with the former depicting life under military occupation, and the latter taking things to a smaller scale with a family in a single apartment.

We originally reported Red Candle Games' move away from horror early last year in February 2021. The Taiwan-based developer spoke about the frustrations of trying to get Devotion published, after a deal with digital storefront GOG fell through, and revealed at the time that its next project would be moving away from the horror they were so familiar with. That project is Nine Sols, and we're right around the corner from finally playing it for ourselves.

Check out our full new games 2022 guide for a complete list of everything else to keep an eye on throughout the year.