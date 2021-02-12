New Zack Snyder's Justice League teaser trailer shows black suit Superman and more

Zack Snyder has released a teaser trailer for the trailer (you read that right) of Zack Snyder's Justice League. A full length trailer will be hitting the internet on Sunday, February 14, so we've got just days to wait for more action.

For now, though, there's plenty in the teaser to tide you over. We see Steppenwolf slamming his weapon into the ground, which creates a giant Omega symbol, Wonder Woman slashing her sword, the Batmobile racing through the streets, and Superman in all his black suited glory, laser vision blazing. Check out the full clip below.

In 3 Days #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/5U97JFYNjqFebruary 11, 2021

The Snyder Cut is shaping up to be a film of epic proportions, clocking in at a humongous four hours. It will include another glimpse at the Knightmare timeline, a dystopian future where Darkseid has conquered Earth. The sequence will feature Jared Leto's Joker with a dramatic new look, Ben Affleck's Batman, and will most likely be how Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke factors into the movie, too.

Snyder has previously said additional photography has added about four or five minutes to the film's runtime, but also teased we can expect around 150 minutes of never-before-seen footage in his cut of Justice League. That's a lot of new stuff, and plenty to start getting excited about as the release date looms closer.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max this March 18, 2021. Until then, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon – and see which superhero flick made the top spot in our ranking of the best superhero movies of all time.