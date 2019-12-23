New on Disney Plus (January 2020): Every movie and TV show coming to Disney Plus

It’s almost time to ring in the New Year. That means lots of brand-new additions to Disney Plus in January 2020. New Year’s Day includes several new shows, movies, and documentary series – and we’ve rounded them all up for you down below.

Among the crop of new Disney Plus arrivals in 2020 are family-friendly movies both new and old. The 2019 live-action Aladdin flies on to the streaming service on January 8, while the likes of Holes and Cool Runnings are also making their way to Disney Plus in January. Marvel’s Runaways is also back for its third and final season.

Then, there are the weekly series coming to a close. The Mandalorian has already departed, but there’s also the season finales for The World According to Jeff Goldblum and Forky Asks a Question within the next few weeks.

But that’s not all on Disney Plus in January 2020. The final half of the month is left tantalisingly unknown – check back soon; as soon as we know, you’ll know.

New Disney Plus TV shows (January 2020)

Austin & Ally seasons 1-4 – January 1

Billy Dilley’s Super-Duper Subterranean Summer season 1 – January 1

Bugged – January 1

El Materdor – January 1

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors – Battle of the Bands – January 1

Marvel Super Hero Adventures seasons 2-3 – January 1

Moon Mater – January 1

Muppet Babies Show and Tell seasons 2-3 – January 1

One Strange Rock season 1 – January 1

Out There with Jack Randall – January 1

Randy Cunningham 9th Grade Ninja seasons 1-2 – January 1

Rescue Squad Mater – January 1

Soy Luna season 1 – January 1

Spinning – January 1

Super Rhino – January 1

The Golden Touch – January 1

The Lodge seasons 1-2 – January 1

The Proud Family seasons 1-2 – January 1

The Super Hero Squad Show seasons 1-2 – January 1

Time Travel Mater – January 1

Tokyo Mater – January 1

Unidentified Flying Mater – January 1

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – January 3 (and weekly on Fridays)

Encore! – January 3 (and weekly on Fridays)

Forky Asks a Question – January 3 (and weekly on Fridays)

The Runaways season 3 – January 10

New Disney Plus movies (January 2020)

Cool Runnings – January 1

Hacksaw – January 1

Holes – January 1

Red Tails – January 1

Aladdin – January 8

New Disney Plus documentaries (January 2020)

America’s National Parks season 1 – January 1

Continent 7: Antarctica – January 1

Drain Alcatraz – January 1

Drain The Bermuda Triangle – January 1

Drain The Great Lakes – January 1

Drain The Ocean: WW2 – January 1

Drain The Titanic – January 1

Marvel 75 Years: From Pulp to Pop – January 1

Wild Russia season 1 – January 1

Year Million season 1 – January 1

Life Below Zero season 13 – January 2

One Day at Disney – January 3 (and weekly on Fridays)

New Disney Plus reality series (January 2020)