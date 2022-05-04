New Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer teases the arrival of Darth Vader

Disney has unveiled a brand new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi in honor of Star Wars Day, AKA May the 4th.

Set ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, the show catches up to the titular Jedi as he watches over Luke Skywalker on Tatooine. Before long, though, Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) finds himself embarking on a "rollicking adventure".

In the clip, Obi-Wan can be seen approaching Luke's step-uncle Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton), and suggesting that he teach the youngster a thing or two. "Like you trained his father?" Owen replies, referencing Obi-Wan's complicated history with Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader.

Later, Moses Ingram's Reva, aka The Third Sister, can be seen searching the galaxy for Obi-Wan – and it looks like she'll stop at nothing until he's found. "I want every low life and bounty hunter to squeeze him," the character can be heard saying via voiceover.

"You can't run, Obi-Wan, you can't escape him!" Reva shouts, as we see a faceless Anakin preparing his Vader suit. The villain's iconic heavy breathing then starts off screen, before the teaser dramatically cuts to its title card.

Rory Ross, Bonnie Piesse, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Kumail Nunjiani, Maya Erskine, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, Rupert Friend (as the Grand Inquisitor), and Hayden Christensen, who is back as Vader, also star in the series.

While being interviewed for the new issue of Total Film magazine, which has McGregor's titular character on the cover, Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow said she took inspiration for the show from "gritty, poetic westerns", such as The Assassination of Jesse James and The Proposition. She revealed that her love of Akira Kurosawa movies influenced the TV series, too.

"There's such a strong correlation for me between the Jedi and the Ronin – particularly in this period where all the Jedi are being hunted. I was really looking at what you do if you're the last samurai," she explained. "You're more than just a warrior. There's also an ethical code that goes along with it, in a world that's vastly changed. That really had a pretty big effect on what we were trying to do."

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney Plus on Friday, May 27, with subsequent episodes premiering on Wednesdays.

