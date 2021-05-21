6 new Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another dose of our weekly streaming recommendations. From Netflix to HBO Max, there are enough new additions to your favorite streamers to keep you entertained from Friday night through to Sunday afternoon.

If you're looking for a movie to watch this Saturday night, try Army of the Dead on Netflix, Zack Snyder's latest movie featuring Dave Bautista and a zombie tiger (what more could you want?!). Otherwise, there are several new series to sink your teeth into this week, including a new installment of romantic comedy-drama Master of None on Netflix and brand new star-studded anthology series Solos on Amazon Prime. Or, if you prefer your TV shows in weekly installments, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. has just started streaming on Hulu (or Disney Plus, depending on what side of the pond you're on) with the season premiere available to watch now.

Army of the Dead – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Zack Snyder's latest offering is Army of the Dead, a zombie heist extravaganza that follows a group of soldiers who plan a Las Vegas casino heist in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. What could go wrong? The movie's ensemble cast includes Dave Bautista, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ella Purnell, Tig Notaro, and Garret Dillahunt. Once you've seen it, be sure to come back and check out our Army of the Dead ending explainer .

Master of None season 3 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

After a four-year hiatus, Master of None is back. Season 3 sees a change in the show, as it focuses on supporting character Denise, played by Lena Waithe, instead of lead character Dev (Aziz Ansari). Naomi Ackie, who recently appeared in Steve McQueen's Small Axe film Education, has also joined the cast as Denise's partner Alicia. However, Ansari still directed all five episodes of the new season and co-wrote it with Waithe.

Solos – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

Solos, a new seven-part anthology series, has a pretty stacked cast – alongside Academy Award winners Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, and Helen Mirren, it stars Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black), Nicole Beharie (Black Mirror), Anthony Mackie ( The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ), Dan Stevens ( Beauty and the Beast ), and Constance Wu ( Hustlers ). The show is described as dramatic and thought-provoking and will tell character-driven stories from different perspectives that explore human connection.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands: Together Again – HBO Max

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

Adventure Time may have come to an end back in 2018, but season 10 won't be the last we see of Finn the Human and co. thanks to four new specials streaming on HBO Max. The third and latest of these, Together Again, is an hour-long episode that sees Finn (Jeremy Shada) and Jake (John DiMaggio) reunite to rediscover their bond and embark on the most important adventure of their lives.

Inside Pixar: Unpacked – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

The newest installment in Pixar's behind the scenes documentary series takes a deep dive into everything from the importance of time in movies like Up and Brave to Pixar's iconic animated villains. The series continues to center personal and cinematic stories, which provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of the beloved animation studios. This new installment consists of five episodes, narrated by comedian W. Kamau Bell.

M.O.D.O.K episode 1 – Hulu

(Image credit: Hulu)

Available: US (Hulu), UK (Disney Plus)

Watch today: Hulu, Disney Plus

The animated series follows supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (AKA Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing), voiced by Patton Oswalt – after years of trying to conquer the world, he's run his evil organization into the ground and been ousted as leader. Coupled with his crumbling marriage and family life, M.O.D.O.K. is set to confront his greatest challenge yet. Melissa Fumero, Jon Hamm, and Nathan Fillion also star.