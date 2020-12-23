Everything new on Netflix to watch this Christmas and New Year break

As always with this time of year, there are plenty of new Netflix movies and TV shows to stream alongside the platform’s impressive array of Christmas movies.

There’s George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky, a post-apocalyptic sci-fi or, for something lighter, try Bridgerton, a bright period drama with some seriously lavish costuming. You can cap of 2020 with the aptly titled Death to 2020, which will take us through this most intense of years, then kick back with History of Swear Words, hosted by the one and only Nicolas Cage. There’s also the moving Your Name Engraved Herein to try, and Sabrina fans will be pleased to know Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 lands on New Year’s Eve.

With so many excellent choices arriving soon, you’re bound to find something to enjoy over the festive season – so get ready to relax with our roundup of the six best new Netflix shows and movies to try.

The Midnight Sky – December 23

Perhaps not the most festive of films, this Netflix Original sees George Clooney, who also directs, as a lonely soul on planet Earth. He’s trying to get in touch with a spaceship with a crew that includes Felicity Jones’ Sully. The reason? An apocalyptic event has rocked earth and scoured it with radiation, leaving hardly any survivors – and Clooney’s Augustine is trying to warn the interstellar travellers.

Sure, Earth is experiencing its fair share of catastrophe at the moment, but The Midnight Sky could provide a bit of sci-fi flavoured escapism over the holiday period.

Your Name Engraved Herein – December 23

Arriving the same day as The Midnight Sky, this film follows two boys in an all-boys boarding school. Jia-han and Birdy are close friends who fall in love in the homophobic society of post-martial law Tawain, though things are slowly changing. Their school starts to admit girls, and one new student in particular could challenge their relationship. The film is based on director Patrick Liu's own experiences.

Your Name Engraved Herein is Taiwain’s top-grossing LGBTQ film, and well worth a watch this Christmas.

Bridgerton – December 25

A new original series, this period drama follows the Bridgerton siblings as they navigate London’s social scene. Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings form a fake-relationship, but it seems some real feelings between the pair are set to crop up…

The series is based on Julia Quinn’s popular novels of the same name, with this season adapted from the first book. Bridgerton looks like it’s shaping up to be a more sensational version of a Jane Austen-style story, so if decadent costuming and high society intrigue is your thing, look no further than this series. Plus, it’ll be a nice break from the usual festive fare on Christmas Day – and all episodes are arriving at once, so that’s your entire viewing plan sorted.

Death to 2020 – December 27

It has been a year. What better way to close 2020 than with a Charlie Brooker special? The Black Mirror creator is back with Death to 2020, a comedy mockumentary set to lampoon the year. The all-star cast includes Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Leslie Jones, Joe Keery, Tracey Ullman, Kumail Nanjiani, Diane Morgan, Samson Kayo, and Cristin Milioti.

It truly has been a year beyond anything we’ve seen in Black Mirror, so expect something special from Death to 2020.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 – December 31

Sabrina returns for the fourth and final instalment of this witchy series, arriving New Year’s Eve, so you can close out 2020 with a bang. After season 3 saw two Sabrinas enter the fray, season 4 brings a war on the horizon – and if that wasn’t enough, Lucifer and Lilith have a baby on the way, which surely spells trouble for one of (or both of) the Sabrinas. If starting 2021 with some action-packed, dark and magical drama is your thing, check out Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4.

History of Swear Words – January 5

This is certainly a weird one, but Nicolas Cage is presenting History of Swear Words for Netflix. The show will do exactly what it says on the tin – each episode will take us through the history of bad language, with interviews from experts and comedians along the way, including Nick Offerman and Sarah Silverman. To be honest, we couldn’t think of anyone better than Nic Cage to present a show as-out there as this. The good news is all episodes start streaming at once, so you can binge-watch your way through it all in one day, if you’re up for it.