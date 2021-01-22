6 new Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus movies and shows to watch this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of new movies and TV shows on your favourite streaming platforms. Whatever you’re in the mood to watch, we’re sure you’ll find it in these new additions to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus.

If you’re after a new series to binge, the latest season of Call My Agent! is now on Netflix, while all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother are on Amazon Prime in the US. If you’ve got a movie night planned, try Irish crime drama Calm with Horses on Netflix. If you’d prefer something more lighthearted, Wes Anderson’s stop-motion animation Isle of Dogs is now on Disney Plus.

As always, if you need further inspiration, we’ve got more extensive streaming guides featuring everything from the best shows on Amazon Prime to the best movies on Disney Plus . Happy streaming.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

The family-friendly animated slice of everyone’s favourite dino franchise returns to Netflix for a second season while we wait for Jurassic Park 3 . It follows a group of teenagers who are chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime camp on Isla Nublar who become stranded after multiple dinosaurs escape their habitats. Season 2 will show the gang’s continued attempt at survival as they’re cut off from the outside world and the dinosaurs continue to rampage across the island, with a voice cast that includes Jameela Jamil and Glen Powell in recurring roles.

Call My Agent season 4 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

The hit French comedy is back for its fourth and final season. The show takes us behind the scenes of a fictional talent agency in Paris as the agents struggle to keep their clients happy and their business afloat. The clients in questions are all real celebrities, playing fictionalised versions of their personas that poke fun at themselves and the entertainment industry – this season’s guest stars include Sigourney Weaver, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Jean Reno. The rest of the cast includes some big French names, including Camille Cottin, who plays the central character.

Calm with Horses – Netflix

(Image credit: Altitude Film Distribution)

Available: US (already on Netflix UK)

Calm with Horse follows an ex-boxer, Arm (Peaky Blinders’ Cosmo Jarvis), who works as an enforcer for a criminal family in rural Ireland while providing for his autistic son and attempting to reconcile with his ex-partner. Torn between these two families, Arm’s loyalties are tested when he is asked to kill for the first time. The crime drama also stars Dunkirk ’s Barry Keoghan and Raised by Wolves’ Niamh Algar. The movie was released under the title The Shadow of Violence in the US.

How I Met Your Mother – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: 20th Television)

Available: US

The classic sitcom is now available to stream on Amazon Prime in the US if you fancy a rewatch this weekend. Starring Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan, Cobie Smulders, and Neil Patrick Harris. The show ran for nine seasons between 2005 to 2014. The show is essentially one long flashback, following Ted (Radnor) and his group of friends in New York City – as a framing device, Future Ted in 2030 explains to his kids (you guessed it) how he met their mother.

Isle of Dogs – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Available: US

In Wes Anderson’s 2018 stop-motion movie, Japan’s dogs have been exiled to Trash Island after an outbreak of contagious canine flu (it’s not a pandemic movie, though, we promise). A 12-year-old boy (Koyu Rankin) hijacks a plane to travel to the so-called Isle of Dogs and search for his own beloved dog, with the help of stray dog Chief (Bryan Cranston) and the rest of his pack. The all-star ensemble voice cast of humans and canines includes Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Jeff Goldblum, and Greta Gerwig.

Blade – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Available: UK

In Blade , Wesley Snipes stars as the titular vampire-hunting antihero in this 1998 adaptation of the Marvel comic book. Blade is a dhampir, a human who has the strengths of a vampire but none of their weaknesses. With the help of his mentor Abraham Whistler (Kris Kristofferson) and hematologist Karen Jenson (N'Bushe Wright), he fights against vampires – namely the viscous and ambitious Deacon Frost, played by Stephen Dorff. Despite receiving mixed reviews on release, this movie has become something of a cult classic.