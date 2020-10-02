7 New Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend (October 2)

While we all await The Haunting of Bly Manor arriving on Netflix next week, we all have to get through this weekend first. Luckily, there are a bunch of wonderful classics coming to streaming services which will help burn a few hours between then and now. Not only that, but there are a couple of new Netflix originals to watch and more than a handful of modern masterpieces (we're looking at you The Babadook).

For all our streaming recommendations, scroll on down. Once you've done that, go check out our lists of all the new Netflix movies and new Disney Plus movies worth watching right now. That should keep your watchlist filled until The Haunting of Hill House follow-up finally arrives.

The Boys in the Band – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

The Boys in the Band is a seminal, controversial queer theatre production that has been brought to Netflix as one of Ryan Murphy's many, many projects for the streaming service. Starring Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, and other Hollywood names as a group of gay friends who all meet up in a Manhattan flat to celebrate a birthday, things turn upside down once an uninvited guest turns up. This is not one to miss.

Inglorious Basterds – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Universal)

Available: UK

Arguably the best Quentin Tarantino film post-Pulp Fiction, Inglorious Basterds is the auteur at his most gleefully anarchic. Following a group of WW2 commandos – led by Brad Pitt’s cocksure Aldo Raine – on their hunt to kill (and scalp) Nazis, Inglorious Basterds marries Tarantino’s inimitable sense of style and over-the-top direction, throws in a dash of grindhouse, and finishes it up with a bloodsoaked revenge plot that makes Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s finale look tame by comparison.

Christoph Waltz really comes into his own here, too. His Hans Landa commands the screen from the very first scene and doesn’t let go in a star-making performance. It’s not often that actors can elevate even Tarantino’s work but, as you’ll soon find out if you stream it this weekend, Waltz achieved that – and then some.

Onward – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Available: US + UK

Pixar's Onward finally arrives on Disney Plus in the UK! The tale of two elf brothers who go on a quest to bring back the other half of their Dad. Best of all, the brothers are voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, and their journey is a very fun ride. I mean, it's Pixar, what do you expect?

Her – Netflix

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: UK

Before Joaquin Phoenix was clowning around in Joker, he was starring in another unlikely Best Picture nominee. Her sees Phoenix play Theodore, a shy shut-in who is going through a divorce. After a botched blind date, he finds solace in Samantha, an AI played by Scarlett Johansson.

Exploring themes of loneliness and connection in a post-social media world, Her crafts a believable near-future world filled with all types of life-boosting technology and flanks it on all sides with a series of deeply moving performances from the likes of Phoenix, Johansson and Amy Adams. In a world that relies on digital interaction now more than ever, Her feels especially important at re-examining who (and what) is truly important to us.

The Simpsons season 31 – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Fox)

Available: US + UK

The Simpsons is still going. We're 31 seasons into the show that just refuses to go away, and while the quality may not be quite peak Simpsons, there are still a few good episodes here and there that make the endeavour worthwhile. Plus, it's The Simpsons, it's always fun to watch the yellow family at play.

Us – HBO Max

(Image credit: Universal)

Available: US

Jordan Peele's follow-up to Get Out may not have had quite the same satirical bite, but this haunting flick certainly was a head-scratcher. A family goes on holiday to a seemingly pleasant house by the sea. Yet, soon enough, they are attacked by their evil doppelgängers, and things get weird – bloody and weird. Definitely one of the better horror movies streaming anywhere.

The Babadook – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Screen Australia)

Available: UK

From one horror to another. The Babadook is simply one of the best horror movies of all time. The tale of a mother and son who are haunted by the terrifying eponymous creature. Despite being filled with jump scares, this movie led to the monster becoming a gay icon. Just don't expect this to be anything like the Boys in the Band.