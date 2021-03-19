6 new Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of streaming recommendations from us. If you're after a new series to binge-watch, Netflix has got you covered with Sky Rojo, a new offering from the team behind Money Heist. In other TV news, the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has arrived on Disney Plus to fill the WandaVision-shaped hole in your life.

As for your weekend movie night, how long have you got? Those with four hours to spare can sink their teeth into Zack Snyder's Justice League, the long-awaited director's cut of the ensemble superhero movie. Alternatively, if you fancy a sing-a-long with Meryl Streep, Mamma Mia! is now available to watch on Peacock Premium. Happy streaming.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

WandaVision may be over, but don't worry – there's a new MCU show on the block. After being handed the mantle of Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) – AKA Falcon – teams up with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) – AKA Winter Soldier – in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities and friendship to the test, as they face off against the Flag-Smasher, an anti-patriotism group. Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp, and Daniel Brühl also star.

Sky Rojo – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Sky Rojo (AKA Red Sky in English) is the latest project from the creators of the hugely popular Netflix show Money Heist. This new series follows three sex workers (Verónica Sanchez, Lali Espósito, and Yany Prado) on the run from their pimp (Asier Etxeandia) and his henchmen (Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Enric Aucquer). Season 1 consists of eight 25-minute episodes, with a second season in the same format already confirmed. Expect car chases, sequins, and gunfights in equal measure.

Zack Snyder's Justice League – HBO Max

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Available: US (HBO Max), UK (Sky Cinema)

Watch today: HBO Max prices

The long-awaited director's cut of 2017's Justice League is finally here, with a whole extra 122 minutes of runtime. Like the theatrical release, the new cut follows Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and the Flash (Ezra Miller) as they attempt to save the world from Darkseid (Ray Porter), Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), and their army of Parademons. But, of course, there are plenty of differences in this version – we've laid them out here .

Mamma Mia! – Peacock Premium

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Available: US

Watch today: Peacock

The rom-com musical based on the hit Broadway show follows Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), a bride-to-be who decides to invite three men from her mother's (Meryl Streep) past to her wedding in order to try and work out who her father is. Add a hearty mix of ABBA tunes, some beautiful Adriatic scenery, and the double act of Julie Walters and Christine Baranski into the mix and you've got the ultimate feel-good movie. Oh, and Pierce Brosnan sings, too.

Molly's Game – Netflix

(Image credit: STX Films)

Available: UK

Watch today: Netflix

Aaron Sorkin's directorial debut sees Jessica Chastain take the lead in Molly's Game. Based on a true story, she plays Molly Bloom, a woman who starts running an underground poker empire for Hollywood celebrities, athletes, business tycoons, and the Russian mafia after a severe injury puts a swift end to her burgeoning skiing career. However, she becomes the target of an FBI investigation when her operation is exposed. Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera, and Jeremy Strong also star.

Apocalypto – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

Available: UK

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

Set in Mexico in the early 16th Century, Apocalypto follows a group of tribesmen who are captured by an invading force. After the devastation of their village, they are brought on a perilous journey to a Mayan city for human sacrifice at a time when the Mayan civilization is in decline. Mel Gibson directed the epic historical adventure and the cast of Native American and Indigenous Mexican actors includes Rudy Youngblood, Raoul Trujillo, and Mayra Sérbulo.