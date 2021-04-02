6 new Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

We're back with our weekly streaming recommendations to see you through from Friday night to a lazy Sunday afternoon on the sofa. It's a good weekend for movies – the mighty Godzilla vs. Kong is now available to stream on HBO Max, and you can rent it from your usual video on demand platform if you're across the pond. Keep the action going with Die Hard on Hulu (what do you mean, "April is too early to watch a Christmas movie"?).

Or, if you're in the mood for fewer explosions, try Concrete Cowboy, the new Idris Elba-led drama on Netflix. If you need a new series to get your teeth into, Netflix has also got you covered there, too – The Serpent, a crime drama based on a real-life serial killer. And, as always, if you need more viewing inspiration, we've got plenty more extensive streaming guides – check out our lists scattered throughout the piece in the bullet points.

Concrete Cowboy – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Concrete Cowboys follows 15-year-old Cole (Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin), who gets sent from his home in Detroit to live with his estranged father (Idris Elba) in Philadelphia. While there, Cole learns about the neighborhood's local urban cowboys and he struggles with respect for his father’s community, and his friendship with a troubled cousin. It's based on the 2009 novel Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri, which was in turn inspired by the real-life Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club in North Philadelphia.

The Serpent – Netflix

(Image credit: BBC One/Netflix)

Available: US (Netflix) and UK (BBC iPlayer)

Watch today: Netflix

The Serpent is a limited series based on the crimes of serial killer Charles Sobhraj (Tahar Rahim), who murdered at least a dozen young tourists in Thailand, Nepal, and India in the mid '70s. Jenna Coleman plays Sobhraj's girlfriend, Marie-Andrée, and the globe-trotting show also follows the efforts of the Dutch diplomat (Billy Howle) and his wife (Ellie Bamber) who take matters into their own hands and try to track Sobhraj down after the deaths of two Dutch backpackers.

Godzilla vs. Kong – HBO Max

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US (HBO Max) and UK (VOD)

Watch today: HBO Max prices

The sequel to Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island , in which the titular monsters clash in a spectacular battle, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir. It was directed by Adam Wingard, helmer of recent movies like Death Note and Blair Witch, and co-written by Black Widow and Thor: Ragnarok screenwriter Eric Pearson. Wingard recently spoke to GamesRadar+'s sister publication, Total Film , about what we can expect from the movie.

Die Hard – Hulu

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Available: US

Watch today: Hulu

Bruce Willis' first major big-screen role follows New York City police detective John McClane (Willis) who is caught up in a terrorist takeover of a Los Angeles skyscraper while visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) on Christmas Eve. Die Hard was also the late Alan Rickman's first movie role – he played ruthless terrorist leader Hans Gruber. The movie redefined the action genre, with McClane breaking the mold as a vulnerable and fallible hero that the audience could relate to.

Goodfellas – HBO Max

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max prices

Directed by Martin Scorsese, Goodfellas follows the rise and fall of New York City mobster Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) and his friends and family across three decades, after gets sucked into the world of organized crime at a young age. Robert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco, and Joe Pesci also star. The movie is widely considered one of the best in the gangster genre and it was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, with Pesci winning Best Supporting Actor.

The Mauritanian – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: STXfilms)

Available: UK

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video