6 New Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

You know the drill – another weekend means another new batch of streaming recommendations, and there are plenty of new releases this week to see you through to Sunday night.

Planning a weekend movie night? In the US, you've got the Hugh Jackman-led sci-fi thriller Reminiscence on HBO Max or the musical drama Annette, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, on Amazon Prime Video. There's also Sweet Girl on Netflix, which stars Jason Momoa as a man out for revenge.

If you'd rather sink your teeth into a new series, try The Chair on Netflix, a new comedy-drama that sees Sandra Oh play a senior member of staff at a prestigious university. Fans of Big Little Lies should check out Nine Perfect Strangers, streaming on Hulu or Amazon depending on which side of the pond you're on, and UK viewers can finally see what all the fuss is about with satirical comedy The White Lotus.

Sweet Girl – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Jason Momoa going on a revenge mission sounds like perfect weekend fare, doesn’t it? Sweet Girl features the Aquaman actor playing Ray, a husband striking back against Big Pharma after his wife is unable to get life-saving drugs for her cancer treatment. Joined by his daughter, Rachel, the two investigate the shadowy corporation involved – and aim to strike (violently) at the heart of the organization. Get the popcorn out and switch off your brain for a couple of hours while Jason Momoa does his best Liam Neeson impression. Go on, you know you want to.

Reminiscence – HBO Max

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

The feature film debut from Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy is a noir sci-fi adventure that brings a big-screen premise to HBO Max on day one. Starring Hugh Jackman as Nick, the owner of a device that can replay people’s memories via hologram, Reminiscence soon spirals out into a twisting and turning story involving femme fatale Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) and the seedy underbelly of a futuristic world ravaged by floods. Backed by a striking setting and feeling like a grab bag of Inception and Memento’s biggest ideas, Reminiscence is a taut thriller that should live long in the memory.

The White Lotus – NOW TV

Available: UK

Watch today: NOW TV

The White Lotus generated plenty of buzz and netted top reviews when it debuted on HBO Max in the US, and all six episodes are available to stream across the pond in the UK right now. The series focuses on a luxury Hawaiian resort, the titular White Lotus, where tensions run high among the wealthy visitors and the staff. Plus, there’s a murder mystery, if things weren’t complicated enough. The star-studded cast includes Alexandra Daddario, Jennifer Coolidge, Steve Zahn, and Connie Britton.

Nine Perfect Strangers – Hulu/Amazon

Available: US and UK

Watch today: Hulu (US), Amazon Prime Video (UK)

Nicole Kidman stars in this adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name. As the title suggests, nine complete strangers are the focus of this story, as they all head to a resort named Tranquillum House for a well-being retreat. But all isn’t as perfect as it seems on the surface, and Kidman’s character Masha, the resort’s host, has some strange healing methods. The rest of the cast includes Michael Shannon, Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Samara Weaving, and Luke Evans.

The Chair – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

The Chair follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Oh) as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at a prestigious university in the wake of a controversy caused by another member of staff. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university. Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are executive producing, their first offering since inking a $200 million deal with the streamer back in 2019.

Annette – Amazon

Available: US

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard play a stand-up comedian and an opera singer in Annette. The two are in a high-profile relationship, but their lives are changed when they have their first child. Their daughter inherits her mother's beautiful singing voice – oh, and she's made of wood. Did we mention the movie is also a musical, featuring original songs by Sparks? The band (AKA Ron and Russell Mael) also co-wrote the screenplay with director Leos Carax.