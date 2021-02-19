New Image series Time Before Time mixes time travel with smuggling

Declan Shalvey is leading a team of writers and artists on a new ongoing creator-owned series launching this May from Image Comics.

(Image credit: John Paul Leon (Image Comics))

Time Before Time is a story about time-traveling smugglers, and two of their own who attempt to go into business for themselves in a story described by the publisher as Looper meets Saga.

"The year is 2140, and to escape a world with no future, many turn to the Syndicate, a criminal organization who, for the right price, will smuggle you back in time to a better life," reads Image's description of the first issue. "After working for the Syndicate for years, Tatsuo and Oscar decide to steal one of their boss's time machines - but soon find that the one thing you can't run from is your past."

Shalvey is co-writing and drawing covers for Time Before Time, joined by co-writer Rory McConville and artists Joe Palmer and Chris O'Halloran. Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou is lettering the series.

Here's a preview:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Joe Palmer/Chris O'Halloran/Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Image Comics)) Time Before Time #1 preview Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Joe Palmer/Chris O'Halloran/Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Image Comics)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Joe Palmer/Chris O'Halloran/Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Image Comics))

(Image credit: Declan Shalvey (Image Comics))

Time Before Time has been confirmed as the secret project Shalvey has teased in his newsletter, under the name 'Project Passenger.' In February 9's edition, Shalvey said the artist was already drawing the final issue of the first arc - with the entire arc (and then some) expected to be completed before the first issue goes on sale, ensuring an uninterrupted release schedule.

The double-sized Time Before Time #1 goes on sale May 12, with a special variant cover edition by John Paul Leon.

Time Before Time will be available both in comic shops and on digital platforms.