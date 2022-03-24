New editions for Warhammer Horus Heresy and 40K Chaos Space Marines are on the way

A brand-new edition of the Horus Heresy wargame is due to land later in 2022, and major updates to the Chaos Space Marine Warhammer 40K faction have been teased. Both provide a fresh wave of models (including the return of 'beaky' Space Marines) to go with updated rules. A Chaos Knights codex was also unveiled along with some very large reinforcements.

Revealed at the annual wargaming convention AdeptiCon, the new edition of Horus Heresyfeatures updated Legion Tactical Squads with plastic, multi-part Mark VI power armor kits that now match the level of customization seen on the existing Mark III and IV sets. Because the miniatures are Legion-agnostic, you can use them for any faction (they're not resin-based either, so should be easier to manage for beginners). The same is true of a new plastic Praetor developer Games Workshop has been showing off.

As for the new Chaos Space Marines, a revised codex and models are confirmed. There aren't many other hard details at the time of writing, but it's been confirmed that the Legionaries will finally have two wounds apiece (praise Khorne!). Updated miniatures are also emerging from the Warp, and, judging from Games Workshop's trailer, improved Legionary sculpts are on the way along with possible Possessed, Chaos Spawn, and what is almost certainly a Demon Prince. The dread forces of the Ruinous Powers have been gathering in strength recently thanks to their inclusion in the likes of the Eldritch Omens pack and Kill Team: Nachmund box (a companion to the Kill Team: Starter Set that ranks amongst the top war board games for adults if you want to get into Warhammer 40K), and now it seems as if they're ready for a full comeback.

(Image credit: Games Workshop / Warhammer Community)

Elsewhere in Chaos-adjacent news, a revised Chaos Knights Codex is also due with fire support from massive kits in the form of the War Dog Karnivore and imposing Abominant. They're joined by a new Imperial Knights Codex as well if you'd prefer to fight on the side of… well, not precisely good, but something with less spikey bits.

If you don't want to wait that long, you can check out the latest offers on Warhammer 40,000 sets at the likes of Amazon via the link below. We've also included a roundup on starter sets from our price-matching software if you want to get your foot in the door.

For more tabletop inspiration, don't forget to check in on the best board games or these board games for 2 players. You shouldn't miss the best cooperative board games either if you want something a bit friendlier.