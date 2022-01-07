Hulk meets the "deadliest Hulk in Marvel history" this April

Writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman are wasting no time turning their transformative lens on Bruce Banner as part of their current run on Hulk. And with April's Hulk #6, they'll reach into the same bag of tricks they used on their fan-favorite Venom run with a new threat described as "basically the Hulk's Knull."

Knull is of course the 'God of Symbiotes' who once controlled the Klyntar, the alien species known as the Symbiotes, the most famous of whom is, of course, Venom. Now, it seems Cates and Stegman will take a similar approach to expand the Hulk's mythos in a new and deadly cosmic direction.

"This new threat is basically the Hulk's Knull, but just like Donny and Ryan's run on HULK overall, it's crazier and more dangerous than you can imagine," editor Wil Moss states in Marvel's announcement. "The heroes of the Marvel Universe may think Hulk is the problem, but he's not - this is the problem. And after Hulk #6, there's no stopping it…"

Hulk #6 cover by Ryan Ottley (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Whatever the Hulk is about to face, it's big enough to extrapolate out into the wider Marvel Universe - and when we say "big," we mean massive, as the cover seems to show the gigantic villain squaring off with Hulk.

Interestingly enough, the idea of a Kull-type mythos redefining villain for the Hulk seems a bit like Hulk's last title, Immortal Hulk, in which Hulk wound up facing off with The One Below All, a nearly omniscient malevolent being with connections to Gamma radiation and to the Hulk's powers.

Hulk #6 is due out April 20.

Can you believe the Hulk was not the best new Marvel Comics character of 1962? That's Marvel in the early '60s for you. (by the way, that was Spider-Man, of course)