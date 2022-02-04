Nevermind its creepy new gameplay trailer, Ghostwire: Tokyo's stores are run by cute cat ghosts

Ghostwire: Tokyo, the upcoming supernatural action-adventure game from Tango GameWorks and Bethesda Softworks, has a new deep-dive video with our first extended look at gameplay.

The video shows Ghostwire: Tokyo protagonist Akito fighting his way through a dangerous and haunting vision of the titular metropolis, which has been zapped of humans and is now crawling with a variety of terrifying spiritual entities. When fused with the spirit of a tough-talking detective called KK, Akito can use a variety of elemental powers collectively called ethereal weaving to dispatch his foes, but you'll also have more traditional weapons like the sweet bow you see in the trailer.

The roughly 10-minute gameplay trailer shows off plenty of combat, exploration, and cinematics, but forget all that for a second. Over on the PlayStation Blog, Tango Gameworks director Kenji Kimura subtly revealed the most important detail about Ghostwire: Tokyo: the stores where you buy and sell items are run by cute cat yokai dressed in kimono. "These enterprising felines sell all sorts of goods including food, talismans, arrows and more," Kimura says as our hearts melt. There are also "fuzzy" tanukis running around, and you can pet the dog. Tango Gameworks is doing things right.

In a post-show breakdown, some of the key creatives talk about everything from Ghostwire: Tokyo's story, its roots in Japanese folklore, the reason it's kind of like strawberry shortcake, and what it would be like to meet a ghost. In addition to the gameplay footage, the video is chalk full of new development insights that give a clearer picture than ever of the type of game Ghostwire: Tokyo really is.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is launching on March 25 on PS5 and PC, with a release on other consoles due sometime after March 2023 due to a timed exclusivity deal with Sony.

