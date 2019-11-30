Never played Kingdom Hearts? Get the entire series for under £30 on Amazon today

There’s never been a better time to dive in to the Kingdom Hearts series. That’s thanks to it being collected in The Story So Far package and Kingdom Hearts 3 finally releasing earlier this year. Now that Kingdom Hearts 3 is down to £11.99 on Amazon and the Story So Far only setting you back a ridiculously-low £16.99, you’re getting the complete series on PS4 for £27.98. Perfect for a holiday binge if you ask me – and a fantastic trip through memory lane as Sora and company travel to iconic Disney worlds such as The Lion King, Hercules, and even The Nightmare Before Christmas to take down the Heartless and Organization XIII.

This is one of the most tightly-packed post-Black Friday game deals in terms of content, too. You’re getting six fully-fledged games (Kingdom Hearts, Kingdom Hearts: ReChain of Memories, Kingdom Hearts 2, Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep, Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance, and Kingdom Hearts 3), two games made into movies, a third movie that could be crucial to Kingdom Hearts’ future and a bite-sized prologue that leads in to Kingdom Hearts 3. Phew.

You’re looking at over 250 hours of gameplay. Minimum. And you’ll be playing one of the best series of all time to boot. If I wasn’t already The Biggest Kingdom Hearts Fan in the World™ I would be buying this. Heck, I might even buy it again for the gorgeous box art and to get my hands on a physical copy. And I’m so, so excited for those of you who get to play it for the first time.

Now, you may have heard some whispers about the Kingdom Hearts story being confusing. I’ll let you find that out for yourself. Mercifully, the Story So Far collects everything in its proper order. Play 1.5 then 2.5, then 2.8. Then you’ll be ready for Kingdom Hearts 3. Simple and clean. Gone are the days where you needed literally five different consoles across three console generations to play the complete Kingdom Hearts series. No, I’m not joking. And now, thanks to some post-Black Friday magic, you’ve got them all in one mega collection for under £30 combined.

Black Friday game deals from across the web (UK)