Netflix set to recast major The Witcher season 2 character due to COVID-19 scheduling conflicts

Netflix’ The Witcher looks to recast a major role in season 2 due to scheduling conflicts caused by COVID-19. Thue Ersted Rasmussen – who had already begun filming scenes as Eskel earlier this year – has revealed he won’t be able to continue work on the series.

The actor shared the news via his Instagram. "Sadly, due to the rescheduling because of Covid-19, I will not be portraying Eskel in The Witcher," he wrote. "It's heartbreaking, of course, but I mostly feel happy and grateful for the days I got to spend on set earlier this year. Everyone was extremely engaged and passionate about the project and it was a truly inspiring experience."

😥🙏🐺⚔️ #witchernetflix #eskel #covid_19 Thue Rasmussen A photo posted by @thuerasmussen on Sep 23, 2020 at 12:29am PDT

Rasmussen wished the cast all the best and added: "Now I get to watch it as a fanboy instead of a Witcher.” So, the question is, who is going to fill the role of Geralt’s fellow Witcher now? Stay tuned for news from Netflix.

Filming resumed on season 2 in August, and there is plenty to get excited about. Alongside some familiar faces, expect a whole host of new characters making their way to the Continent. Among them is Lambert, who fans of the videogame series might recognise. Lambert is set to be played by Peaky Blinders’ Paul Bullion, and will be joining the series with Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, and many more.

Catch season 1 and the Making of The Witcher documentary on Netflix now, and be sure to check out everything we know so far about Netflix’ The Witcher season 2, including trailer, release date, story, and more.