Netflix reveals its most popular comedy series of 2020

Netflix has revealed its most popular comedy series of 2020 – and it's a controversial one.

The streamer disclosed that Emily in Paris was watched by 58 million households in its first month on Netflix, making it the most popular comedy series on the platform last year. The comedy drama was created by Darren Star, who's best known for creating Sex in the City.

Season 1 of the show was released in October 2020 and stars Lily Collins as Emily, a 20-something American who moves to Paris to provide an American point of view to a luxury French marketing company. Cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in Paris while juggling her career, new friendships and love life in the 10-part half hour series.

Despite being a show that everybody seemingly loves to hate, Emily in Paris managed to pick up a nomination for Best TV Show – Musical or Comedy at this year's Golden Globes, while Collins also secured a nod for her performance. Golden Globes host Tina Fey even managed to slip in a dig at the show during the awards ceremony, saying: "Emily in Paris is nominated for Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy, and I, for one, can't wait to find out which it is."

Season 2, which was announced just over a month after season 1 premiered, started filming this week in Paris. Filming will also take place in St Tropez, as well as other, unconfirmed spots around France.