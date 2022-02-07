Netflix is making Tinder Swindler documentary into a movie

The Tinder Swindler is set to get the movie treatment. Netflix is in talks to dramatize the new documentary about a notorious dating app fraudster, according to Variety .

The documentary follows the Scandinavian women who were conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by Israeli man Shimon Hayut, a man who pretended to be Simon Leviev, the son of Israeli diamond tycoon Lev Leviev, on the dating app Tinder.

He reeled in victims by taking them on expensive dates and forming long-distance relationships, before asking them to take out lines of credit for him under their names – in order to pay for what he claimed to be extensive security needs.

Hayut was sent to prison in Israel for 15 months in December 2019, but he only served five months of the sentence. Currently a free man, he recently shared an Instagram story that implied that he was getting ready to tell his side of events.

The Tinder Swindler was directed by Felicity Morris, who previously produced the 2019 documentary series Don't F*** With Cats for the streamer. It premiered on February 2 and has already made it into the top 10 charts in both the US and the UK.

Variety reports that discussions at Netflix about the movie are still in the early stages, and the tone of the film has not yet been decided.