6 New Netflix, Amazon, and Disney Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

It's the weekend, which means we've got plenty of new streaming recommendations for you. From a Western to a heist drama, there should be something here to appeal to anyone's tastes, whether you're planning a family movie night or getting ready to settle down in front of your next binge-watch.

First things first, The Power of the Dog, from esteemed director Jane Campion, arrives on Netflix. It's her first movie to be released in 12 years, and it's certainly worth the wait. Elsewhere on Netflix, there's the final installment of the hit Spanish series Money Heist and a new season of popular anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

Meanwhile, over on Disney Plus, US viewers can enjoy a family classic with the original Ice Age movie, and UK viewers can catch Ridley Scott's The Last Duel if you missed the historical drama in cinemas. Plus, the latest Saw movie is now on Prime Video in the UK, too.

The Power of the Dog – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Oscar-winning director Jane Campion's latest movie is set on a Montana cattle ranch in the '20s where a young widow (Kirsten Dunst) and her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) come to live with her new husband, George (Jesse Plemons). However, things are complicated by the presence of George's brother Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his erratic, potentially violent behavior. Campion's take on the Western genre is a tense slow-burn with a powerful pay-off.

Money Heist season 5 (volume 2) – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

After season 5 volume 1 aired in September, the final episodes of Money Heist have finally arrived on Netflix with volume 2. The Spanish series, also known as La casa de papel, traces two long-prepared heists by a group of talented thieves led by criminal mastermind The Professor – one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain. Five new episodes wrap up the story once and for all as we find out the fate of The Professor and co.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure season 5 – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

The first 12 episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (AKA season 5) are now available to stream exclusively on Netflix. The new season will adapt the manga's 17-volume story that ran in Shonen Jump from 2000 to 2003, following protagonist Jolyne Cujoh (voiced by Ai Fairouz) as she's framed for murder and sentenced to 15 years in a Florida prison. However, not everything is as it seems.

Ice Age – Disney Plus

Available: US

Watch today: Disney Plus

While Ice Age isn't a Christmas movie, there is a lot of snow so that makes it festive, right? Either way, it's now on Disney Plus in the US, along with sequel Ice Age: Continental Drift. The voice cast of the original 2002 animated movie includes Ray Romano, Denis Leary, and John Leguizamo and it follows a wooly mammoth, a sloth, and a saber-tooth tiger as they attempt to return an abandoned human baby to their tribe.

The Last Duel – Disney Plus

Available: UK

Watch today: Disney Plus

Set in 14th Century France, The Last Duel follows a knight, played by Matt Damon, who challenges his squire (Adam Driver) to a duel, after his wife (Jodie Comer) accuses the squire of raping her. Ben Affleck also stars as the count under which Damon's knight serves. Damon and Affleck co-wrote the movie's script with Nicole Holofcener, and Ridley Scott was in the director's chair.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw – Amazon

Available: UK

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

The ninth installment in the Saw franchise sees a brash detective (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation that is eerily reminiscent of gruesome past events. Unwittingly trapped in the mystery, they find themselves at the center of the Jigsaw Killer's morbid game. Samuel L. Jackson also stars, playing an esteemed police veteran.