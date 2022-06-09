Ms. Marvel writer reveals the AvengerCon moment they had to cut

The Ms. Marvel premiere features a trip to AvengersCon, a celebration of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes that wouldn't look out of place in Comic-Con's Hall H.

Despite being filled with fan service moments and general geekery, Ms. Marvel head writer Bisha K. Ali has revealed a few moments and cosplay cameos had to be left on the cutting room floor.

"At one point, there was a guy dressed in full Korg cosplay and he couldn't get through the security barriers," Ali told TVLine (opens in new tab). "That was in a very early draft that no longer exists."

Other plans – including Valkyrie and the winged horse (something jokingly mentioned offhand by Kamala Khan's BFF Bruno in an earlier scene) – also didn't make the cut.

"The bananas first draft of AvengerCon, which will never see the light of day, had everybody in it," Ali teased.

Thankfully for eagle-eyed Marvel fans, there were still plenty MCU references that did make it into the finished product on Disney Plus. Among the most exciting Ms. Marvel episode 1 Easter eggs was talk of an Ant-Man podcast, plus a quick reference to America's Ass. Yes, there's even a free comic for you to pick up if you know where to look – following a new tradition first established in Moon Knight.

