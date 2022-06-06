Despite the memes, Morbius re-release in cinemas fails to make an impact at the box office

Morbius is back on the big screen thanks to the power of memes, but the movie hasn't done any better at the box office the second time around.

A barrage of Morbius memes has taken over the internet, including "It's Morbin Time," a parody of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' "It's Morphin Time!", which even caught the eye of the movie's star, Jared Leto (opens in new tab). This onslaught of memes was seemingly enough for Sony to decide to re-release the film this past weekend.

However, Forbes (opens in new tab) reports that the movie made just $300,000 across 1,037 screens – in stark contrast, Top Gun: Maverick made $86 million in the same weekend at US theaters.

The movie sees Leto play Michael Morbius, a scientist suffering from a rare blood disease who tries to cure himself but instead becomes a sort-of vampire – he has all the superhuman abilities (and the thirst for blood), but none of the weaknesses. Matt Smith, Michael Keaton, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, and Tyrese Gibson also star.

Morbius currently has a rating of 17% on Rotten Tomatoes and, after a delay of two years to its release date, made a total of $163 million worldwide. This was a far cry from the success of Sony/Marvel's previous antihero flick Venom , which made $856 million at the box office in 2018 and which Sony was surely hoping to replicate with Morbius.