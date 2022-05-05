Moon Knight season 2: Everything we know so far about the Marvel show's return

Moon Knight season 2 seems like an inevitability. That Moon Knight ending surely hinted at more to come for Marc and Steven, right?

Well, you would certainly think so, but the fat of Oscar Isaac's superhero remains up in the air. Marvel has yet to announce a second season of Moon Knight. Could the studio be waiting to see the reception to the first season? Or could the vigilante appear in a different series – or even a movie – before another season?

With everything in mind, before we continue, we should note that there will be spoilers for the first season of Moon Knight ahead – it's hard to talk about more episodes when you cannot go into specifics about the first six. The focus will also be on quotes from Isaac, though director Mohamed Diab and stars Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy have all spoken Moon Knight season 2. Here's what we know.

Is Moon Knight season 2 happening?

Moon Knight season 2 has yet to be officially confirmed by Marvel. However, considering the first season ended with Khonshu still manipulating Marc Spector's body, thanks to his third personality, the driver Jake Lockley, there appears to be ample room for more story. (For a more in-depth analysis, check out our piece on the Moon Knight post-credits scene explained.) Will the story continue on Disney Plus, or in cinemas? Or maybe not at all? The future of Moon Knight is bright, just ask the show's cast...

What has been said about Moon Knight season 2?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Oscar Isaac previously said that they approached the first season as its own thing, though left room for a second season if there was something important to say.

"I think we approached it as 'this is the story', and let's just put everything out on the table in this story," he told Radio Times. "There’s definitely no official plans to continue it. I think it would depend on what the story is."

"That being said, I love being Steven," he added. "I just love it. It's just like, physically, it's so much fun to be him. So, you know, if there was a story that really made sense, I'd be happy to be part of it."

Speaking to SFX magazine, Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab was more optimistic about the future of Moon Knight – though hinted that it may potentially not be on the small screen.

"It’s a crazy world. Even with the successful shows, like WandaVision, they’re not doing season two. She jumped into a film, maybe she’s going to come back or not. I don’t know. That’s exciting," he said.

"I can tell you for a fact, I can see [Moon Knight] in the next 10 years, not just the next film. He's a very interesting character. He's probably the most interesting character for any actor to play. Oscar is doing a great job... I think the show's going to resonate with people, so I see him staying for a long time."

When Total Film put Diab's sentiment to Isaac, he responded: "For me, it's such a point of view character that seeing him in something that was a bigger point of view, I don't know how that character operates in that world."

We also spoke to May Calamawy, who plays the now-superpowered Layla, about potentially coming back to the Marvel universe. "I'd love to see her with all the women. I love that," she told us when asked about potential crossovers. "I also love Doctor Strange. I love the mysticism in that. And I love Korg. Anything Taika Waititi."

Arthur Harrow actor Ethan Hawke echoed Isaac's comments about Moon Knight working as both a limited series and open for a potential sequel. "It lives and breathes on its own merits, it functions as a limited series – and if people are engaged and excited by it then it could be the origin story of a larger thing," he said.

In perhaps the oddest twist in this tale, Marvel itself has hinted at more to come. Social media users were quick to jump on the fact the studio subtlely re-worded a tweet about the series – Marvel first referred to episode 6 as the "series finale" but deleted the message and sent out a second calling the episode "season finale". Could this just be the season 1 finale and not the entire series finale?

Perhaps the biggest clue of all has come from Diab. Speaking to Marvel about Jake Lockley's appearance during the post-credits scene, the filmmaker said that, although we spend just a few minutes with Jake, it’s clear that "this isn't Marc".

"So just imagine what's to come," he continued. "I can't wait to see what's going to happen with the third completely different character with a completely different background." That certainly sounds like Isaac will be back on screens soon.

However, following the first season's release, Diab confirmed that Marvel still has confirmed a season 2 of Moon Knight.

"We don’t know if there’s a next season," Diab told Deadline. "Marvel doesn’t go with a conventional way, so even if they like the character and want to extend the world, it could be season 2, it could be a standalone film, or he can join another superhero’s journey. I’m kept in the dark, just like the fans. We never discussed it being a season 2, but one day there’s going to be an expansion, but I don’t know how it’s going to look like."

While we wait for Moon Knight season 2 confirmation, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 for what has been confirmed so far.