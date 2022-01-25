Whatever happened to Marvel's "tentpole" Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur comic?

Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur, where are you?

Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur teaser (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Back in August 2021, Marvel announced eight "tentpole" comics that would "shape the future of the Marvel Universe in the months to come." Now five months later, six of those have come out, with the seventh - Fantastic Four: The Reckoning War Alpha #1 - coming on February 2. But what about the eighth? What about Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur?

Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur was originally announced to debut in February 2022, but the title has been absent from Marvel's advanced schedule for February , March , and even April . Even the details on the story and creative team remain under wraps.

However, two separate but related projects are coming into focus which could give us an idea of what's coming for that "tentpole" Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur comic.

Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur - the TV series

Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur (Image credit: Disney Channel)

Laurence Fishburne is spearheading a Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur animated series for the Disney Channel. The actor, whose connection to the project goes back to the '70s when he read the original Moon Boy & Devil Dinosaur comic books, is acting as both the producer of the new Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur Disney Channel animated series and as the voice actor for the Beyonder.

Originally scheduled to debut in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the series being postponed until summer of 2022.

Free Comic Book Day: Marvel's Voices #1 cover (Image credit: Carlos Gomez/Jesus Aburtov (Marvel Comics))

Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur in Free Comic Book Day

Although Marvel Comics hasn't announced any additional details for the Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur project since August 2021, on January 24, 2022, they announced that the character duo would be starring in a new short story for the upcoming Marvel's Voices #1 anthology collection to be released on May 7, Free Comic Book Day 2022.

Marvel didn't mention the "tentpole" Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur project at all in this Free Comic Book Day related announcement, but it's possible the creators of this short - wrier Nadia Shammas and artist Luciano Vecchio - are working on the long-form book and Marvel might have pushed it back to release after the Free Comic Book Day offering.

Newsarama has reached out to Marvel for comment on the delays to Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur and will update you when news of the series has been released.

