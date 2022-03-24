Michael Mann breaks down Heat in new HBO Max series inspired by One Perfect Shot Twitter account

Michael Mann breaks down an iconic scene from the movie Heat in a new clip from HBO Max documentary series One Perfect Shot.

"I wanted the violence to be as scary as it might be in actuality," Mann says, talking through a gunfight on the streets of LA.

Michael Mann on HEAT. #ONEPERFECTSHOT tomorrow on @HBOMax from @ARRAYNow. pic.twitter.com/ESpRAuem81March 23, 2022 See more

Released in 1995, the movie stars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino as a career thief and an LAPD detective and depicts the conflict between the pair and the effect this has on both their personal and professional lives. Tom Sizemore, Jon Voight, and Val Kilmer also star. Mann has since co-written a novel that acts as both a prequel and a sequel to the events of the movie, which is due to be released this August.

As for One Perfect Shot, the series is based on the Twitter account of the same name and was created alongside filmmaker Ava DuVernay. Each episode involves "directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360-degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking," according to HBO Max.

Alongside Heat, other episodes analyze shots from movies including Wonder Woman (directed by Patty Jenkins), The Trial of the Chicago 7 directed by Aaron Sorkin), Harriet (directed by Kasi Lemmons), Crazy Rich Asians (directed by Jon M. Chu), and Girls Trip (directed by Malcolm D. Lee).