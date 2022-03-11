Netflix releases trailer for Metal Lords, the Game of Thrones creators' new coming of age movie

The first trailer for Netflix's new coming of age movie Metal Lords, the latest project from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, has been released.

The movie follows three high school students, played by Adrian Greensmith, Jaeden Martell, and Isis Hainsworth, who form a heavy metal band named Skullfucker. Experiencing problems both at school and at home, the unlikely trio enter the Battle of Bands and attempt to take the crown in a school where no one actually likes metal.

The new trailer shows outcast friends Hunter (Greensmith) and Kevin (Martell) trying to recruit a bassist for their band, which they find in the unlikely form of Emily (Hainsworth), who plays the cello in the school orchestra.

This is Greensmith's first major role, while Martell has previously appeared in movies like It and Knives Out, as well as Apple TV Plus series Defending Jacob opposite Chris Evans. Hainsworth has had roles in movies including Emma and Misbehaviour.

Metal Lords is directed by Peter Sollett, who previously helmed Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist, starring Michael Cera and Kat Dennings, while Rage Against the Machine founder Tom Morello served as executive music producer on the project. Benioff and Weiss executive produced the movie, while Weiss also wrote the script.

The duo have several other Netflix projects in the works, too – they're also helming sci-fi series The Three-Body Problem, starring Eiza González, Benedict Wong, and John Bradley, and they're co-producing The Overstory with Hugh Jackman.