Megan Thee Stallion streaming Mortal Kombat 11 this week is real hot girl s***

Megan Thee Stallion will compete in a live Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate on Twitch this Thursday, February 11.

Megan will compete against Achievement Hunter's Fiona Nova during the stream, which kicks off at 7pm PST/10pm EST right on the Mortal Kombat YouTube channel and the NetherRealm Studios Twitch channel . If Megan Thee Stallion plays Mortal Kombat like how she raps, it's over for Fiona Nova, as the woman is pure Houston savagery. Megan Thee Stallion is famously a massive Mortal Kombat fan - her favorite character is Mileena, who she has cosplayed as several times before. In October 2019 Megan Thee Stallion and Jordyn Woods dressed up as Mileena and Skarlet, respectively, but she brought back an updated version of the look last October, too. Check out her latest take on Mileena on her Instagram to promote the character's return to MK11.

Mortal Kombat 11 hit PS5 and Xbox Series X last November, bringing a trio of new fighters along with it: Mileena, John Rambo, and Rain. The new, enhanced version of the game is rightfully called Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, and it boasts 4K graphics and reduced load times, plus 37 fighters including RoboCop, Spawn, The Joker, Terminator, and more. With two story campaigns and a staggeringly creative amount of bloodshed, if you've been considering Mortal Kombat 11, you might want to grab it now.

If you're still on the fence, check out Megan Thee Stallion's stream this Thursday, February 11 and see if Tina Snow can't convince you.

