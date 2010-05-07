Meet Top Authors

China Miéville and Stephen Hunt are just two of the authors at a special FREE SFX Waterstone’s event on Monday

Here’s your chance to meet a bunch of leading SF and fantasy authors and get them to sign their books. SFX and Waterstone’s are hosting a special signing event this coming Monday (10 May) at the Waterstone’s store in London’s Piccadilly. It takes place between 5.30pm and 7pm which should be more than enough time to bag the whole lot of the them. And it’s all completely FREE! This is the official live launch of the SFX Summer Of SF Reading .

Authors signing will be

Stephen Hunt - The Court Of The Air , The Kingdom Beyond The Waves , Secrets Of The Fire Sea

Adam Roberts – Salt , Stone , Gradisil , Land Of The Headless

China Miéville – Perdido Street Station , Un Lun Dun , The City & The City , Kraken

Michael Cobley - The Shadowkings Trilogy , the Humanity’s Fire Trilogy

Dan Abnett – Warhammer 40000 novels

Graham McNeill - Warhammer 40000 novels



There will also be some other guest authors milling about who’ll be happy to have a chat, including, Mike Carey, Kate Griffin and Philip Palmer, and maybe some other surprise guests as well. Oh, and random bods from SFX will be making the place look untidy as well.

So join us there. It’ll be booktastic, signarama fun.

The SFX Summer Of SF Reading is in association with Waterstone’s , where you can buy all the books you’ll be reading about.