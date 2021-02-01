The Matrix 4's full title has reportedly leaked

The Matrix 4 title has been leaked – the movie will reportedly be called The Matrix Resurrections.

According to Yahoo , the title was leaked in a now-deleted Instagram post from a hairstylist working on the movie. The post showed a gifted trench coat featuring The Matrix's iconic digital rain from the movie's director Lana Wachowski. Alongside the trench was a letter that read "...during these extraordinary times in the making of Matrix Resurrections." Plus, parts of the digital rain on the trench coat also appeared to form the word "resurrections".

Although leaks like this always have to be taken with a pinch of salt, the title makes sense – for one thing, it fits with the other titles in the franchise (The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions). Plus, more crucially – main characters Neo and Trinity were very much dead at the end of 2003's The Matrix Revolutions, but actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are very much returning for the fourth installment. A resurrection or two was only to be expected.

Alongside Reeves and Moss, Jada Pinkett-Smith will return for The Matrix 4 as Niobe, while Lambert Wilson will reprise his role as The Merovingian and Daniel Bernhardt is back as Agent Johnson.

Meanwhile, new additions to the franchise's cast include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Priyanka Chopra, who recently told Variety that her character is "something you don't expect." That's about as far as any of them have given us in terms of clues, though, as everything is being kept tightly under wraps (aside from the full title, evidently).