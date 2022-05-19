Marvel debuts Star Wars Pride covers featuring LGBTQIA+ creators and characters

Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm are teaming up to celebrate Pride Month with a series of Pride-themed Star Wars covers this summer. Designed and illustrated by LGBTQIA+ creators, each cover showcases a Star Wars character from the LGBTQIA+ community and features a special Pride version of the series' title, alongside the official Star Wars Pride logo.

Star Wars Pride covers will debut on every Marvel Star Wars title, beginning with Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #24 on June 15. Doctor Aphra, her arch-nemesis Kho Phon Farrus, and Padmé Amidala's former handmaidens Sabé, Saché and Yané will all be featured this summer, as well as former bounty hunter T'onga and her wife Losha, Jedi Padawans Lula Talisola and Zeen Mrala, Resistance spy Vi Moradi, and Resistance Commander Larma D'Acy and her wife, Resistance Pilot Wrobie Tyce.

"For me it's one of the greatest honors and pleasures to highlight the wonderful diversity of characters in comics," artist Javier Garrón states in the announcement. "Maybe we come to stories because it's sci-fi, or action, or thriller, or whatever, really. But if we stay in them, if those stories stick with us, it is because of the characters."

See all seven Star Wars Pride covers and on-sale dates below.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #24 (Jan Bazaldua, June 15)

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #2 (Derek Charm, June 22)

Star Wars: Darth Vader #24 (Kei Zama, June 22)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 (Phil Jiminez, July 6)

Star Wars #25 (JJ Kirby, July 20)

Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #4 (Javier Garron, July 20)

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #22 (Paulina Ganucheau, July 27)

Marvel's 2022 Pride celebration will also introduce Escapade, a master thief and mutant who also happens to be transgender.