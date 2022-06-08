Marvel finally confirms the reason everyone knows about the Battle of Earth – and Scott Lang is to blame

Warning: spoilers for Ms. Marvel episode 1 ahead…

Since Marvel Phase 4 began, it’s been obvious that the events of Avengers: Endgame are public knowledge. In Spider-Man: Far From Home, the defeat of Thanos is referenced in a school video, and in Hawkeye, we learn that the public knows quite a bit about the genocidal warlord and his motivations for the snap.

Now Marvel has confirmed how the details of the Battle of Earth got out – and who is to blame. The reveal came in the opening episode of the latest MCU series Ms. Marvel, which follows teenager Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who is an Avengers – and in particular Captain Marvel – megafan. The show starts with her recounting the events of the climactic battle for her online followers in a pretty detailed recreation of what went down.

Khan explains her information on Captain Marvel’s involvement in the battle comes from her "diligent research" into Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) podcast interviews, including one entitled, 'Big Me Little Me: A Scott Lang interview' with This Powered Life. And given Khan’s comments, it seems like Ant-Man has been recounting the story of the Avengers’ defeat of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in multiple chats.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Later in the episode, we also learn that Iron Man’s (Tony Stark) and Black Widow’s (Scarlett Johansson) efforts to save Earth have become public knowledge. At AvengerCon there is an artwork tribute to the pair with messages all around it, which reads: "Thank you for your sacrifice." This all suggests a lot of the public knowledge around the events of Avengers: Endgame has come from Lang himself.

However, it does seem that Lang hasn’t completely spilled the beans on what really happened with the defeat of Thanos. So far in Marvel Phase 4, there’s been no specific mention of time travel in any of these moments, meaning the Avengers are likely still keeping that aspect close to their chests.

Ms. Marvel is airing on Disney Plus weekly so check out our full Ms. Marvel release schedule for more information.