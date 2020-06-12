Mallorca vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch La Liga online wherever you are

With top-flight Spanish football returning this week and weekend, all sports fans are like to be interesting a Mallorca vs Barcelona live stream and how to set one up. With the greatest of respect to Mallorca, it's the allure of Lionel Mesi and his superstar teammates that will do it for a lot of people. Their fight to win a third La Liga title on the trot might only be a short push, but it'll be a tension-filled few weeks as they battle it out with Real Madrid at the top of the table. Just for clarity and given the international reach of the game, your selected local-time kick-off times on Saturday, June 13, are: 10pm CEST / 9pm BST / 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 6am AEST (Sunday 14th).

Anyway, we're all interested in how to watch a Mallorca vs Barcelona online, so here are your best options no matter where you are in the world. And we must point out that some of these methods will present free Mallorca vs Barca live stream options too! Free football! Can you believe it?!

Mallorca vs Barcelona live stream We'd say that - for US readers - the best way to set yourself up for kick-off on Saturday, June 13 at 4pm ET/1pm PT is to bag it for FREE on Sling TV.

Despite it being played behind closed doors this is a hotly anticipated match that will have fans on the edges of their seats from kick-off, waiting to see how it all plays out and how the long break has affected - if at all - one of the biggest and best leagues in the world.

On paper, it's an easy fixture for Barcelona as they travel to Mallorca who are threatened with the prospect of relegation and have much to worry about. However, it's often those teams fighting for their life which can be the most spirited and tough so we'll have to see what form the two teams can turn on. A win would send Barcellona a few more points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid while an albeit-unlikely win for Mallorca would do them the world of good and really mix it up with the bottom six clubs

And so, if you're looking to ensure you have good options available to you on how to get a Mallorca vs Barcelona live stream set up then you're in the right place as we have advice right here on how to do that from wherever you are in the world.

And remember, while we'll provide the best native options for a few countries below, you can also find information on how to use a VPN which will allow you to access your usual methods while away from your home country.

Here's how you can get a La Liga live stream for all the action

Live stream Mallorca vs Barcelona in the USA

Sling TV

You'll need a way into beIN Sport to stream Mallorca vs Barcelona, as it is the sole La Liga rights holders in the US. But we think the best method to get into the action and live stream Mallorca vs Barcelona is through Sling TV. These packages include BeIN Sports as part of their very agreeable and affordable ($10 a month) World Sports package. Still not convinced? Try their 7-day free trial offer to dip your toe for this weekend's action and see what it's like! Remember, if you're outside of the States and want your usual coverage, check out the VPN route to gain access to the action.View Deal

Live stream Mallorca vs Barcelona in Canada

BeIN Sports

As in the US, you'll have to access beIN Sports somehow if you would like to live stream Mallorca vs Barcelona in Canada. That's because if you're in Canada. FuboTV is a great alternative to going to beIN direct, however. Once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to access it like you were back there all along.View Deal

Live stream Mallorca vs Barcelona in the UK

Premier Sports

Premier Sports is the go-to source to watch Mallorca vs Barcelona online in the UK. Even though it might not be on one of the usual UK services that you might have already, the best news is that Premier Sports is currently offering its dedicated LaLiga TV channel to Sky customers for FREE until July 1. Nada. Zero cost. Nothing. Otherwise, however, Premier Sports is normally available to Sky TV customers from £5.99 a month (for LaLiga TV), or £9.99 a month (this gets you Premier Sports 1 and 2, and adds the Italian Serie A in too). If you find yourself outside the UK and want to stream Mallorca vs Barcelona online, then grab a VPN to get your football hit no matter where you are.View Deal

Live stream Mallorca vs Barcelona in Australia

Kayo Sports

To watch Mallorca vs Barcelona online in Australia, you will have to have some sort of access to beIN Sports - they having the exclusive rights to show La Liga down under. You can add beIN Sports to your existing Foxtel package for a fee if you're a customer of theirs already but we think going through Kayo Sports is great value. With Kayo Sports you'll get ESPN channels too and all the La Liga action in a $25 a month pack. You can even dabble at first with their free 14-day Kayo Sports trial. Which is nice. If you prefer going straight to the source or horse's sports mouth then beIN Sports Connect is available direct through the network as a standalone option. It costs $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial but lacks the inclusion of any other content so is a bit low on the bag for buck ratio. And lastly, remember you can use a VPN to access Australian coverage just like you're there. View Deal

Start a Mallorca vs Barcelona live stream online from anywhere else

ExpressVPN | From $6.67 / £5.50 per month

For those who can't easily stream Mallorca vs Barcelona from their home subscriptions, a VPN is your best option. A VPN is a 'Virtual Private Network' that hides the true, original of your internet address and connection thus allowing you to appear as if you are somewhere else. Anywhere else you wish, in fact. This method gives you a way around any region restrictions or geoblocking, letting you watch shows that aren't normally available where you are. We'd argue that ExpressVPN is the best and easiest one to go with. There are three simple steps to follow: 1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too. 2: Connect to an appropriate server. Wherever the service is located you want to access, select a server of the same nationality and you'll be in and away. 3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching!View Deal