Madness: this 40-inch 4K TV is just £199 at Argos, and it's perfect for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X

Gamers looking for a cheap way to justify a 4K console upgrade to the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X should look no further than this Bush 40 Inch Smart 4K TV. Act now and you can pick up this set for just £199.99 via Argos and bolster your setup ready for any Black Friday console pickups.

Having a 4K Smart TV will liberate you from the 1080p standard set by the non-upscaled consoles. You can push games like Red Dead Redemption 2 or Death Stranding to their full graphical potential with a TV that outputs at 4K, with the added benefit of HDR creating an even more rich and luminous Wild West or BT-infested post-apocalypse. There's also a USB port available if you wish to watch your own content or display snaps and selfies on the big screen. At 40", it's a great pickup if you're looking for a decent-sized bedroom TV.

Bush 40 Inch Smart 4K TV|£199.99

Pick up this 4K Ultra HD resolution display at a manageable 40" with Smart TV functionality. It's a great starting point for a cheap 4K gaming bedroom setup.View Deal

If you're looking for a cheap 4K TV perfect for binging boxsets on Netflix, Prime Video or BBC iPlayer, this LED screen will double up as a crisp display for watching all of your favourite shows when you're not gaming into the night on a 4K console. The apps are already baked into the experience thanks to the Smart TV setup.

