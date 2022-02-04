Macaulay Culkin is making a TV show about his midlife crisis

Macaulay Culkin may be one of the most famous child actors of his generation, but he's now firmly in middle age – and he's making a TV show about it, Deadline reports. The actor celebrated his 40th birthday in August 2020, tweeting: "Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome."

The actor's upcoming travelogue, fittingly titled Macaulay Culkin's Midlife Crisis, will ask (and attempt to answer) questions including: How should we embrace getting older in a society that prioritizes youthfulness? What is midlife success and how is measured? How can unbridled passion be preserved not just for the youth?

Culkin has partnered up with production company Lightbox for the series – they're behind recent documentaries like HBO's Tina, about Tina Turner, and The Princess, about Princess Diana, which recently premiered at Sundance.

Culkin is best known for his leading role as Kevin McAllister in 1990's Home Alone (and its 1992 sequel), when he was 10 years old, as well as starring in movies like Uncle Buck and Richie Rich. He took a break from acting for nearly a decade in the mid-'90s, before returning to the screen in 2003 with roles in Will & Grace and Party Monster.

More recently, he's appeared in shows like American Horror Story: Double Feature and movies like 2019's Changeland, and he was a member of the pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band The Pizza Underground between 2013 and 2016.