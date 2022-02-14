The Lord of the Rings series trailer invites you on an epic new journey to Middle-earth

It's the moment you've all been waiting for: the first trailer for Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show is finally here. As to be expected for a show that has 22 stars (yes, really) and multiple storylines to weave into its grand tale, it's decidedly epic – and a welcome return to Middle-earth.

First impressions? Just... wow. Everything you could possibly wish for from a Lord of the Rings series is here. The Prime Video show (thought to be one of the most expensive of all time) will seemingly cover all corners of Middle-earth.

In this trailer alone we see wintry climes, fiery ash-strewn hellscapes, glorious cities, and lush landscapes. If nothing else, the production values are sky-high and it's certainly a real looker on this evidence.

Crucially, The Rings of Power trailer doesn't give too much away. What it does give, however, is that same sense of wonder that permeated throughout Peter Jackson's trilogy. There are even some returning faces from that story - though not as you know them. Younger versions Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Galadriel (Morfydd Clarke) are both seen in the trailer, while there are several Lord of the Rings touchstones - dwarves and elves among them - that crop up throughout.

This comes off the back of a first look at the likes of Galadriel and Elrond in the series, set thousands of years before the events charted in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and its source material by J.R.R. Tolkien.

A previously-released synopsis helped prepare us for some of the scenes seen in The Rings of Power trailer.

"Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth," the synopsis begins. "From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

While we don't see too much of that evil in The Rings of Power trailer, we do see what appears to be Lindon, plus it makes good on its promise of heading to "the farthest reaches of the map." A magical journey hopefully awaits.

As per Vanity Fair, The Lord of the Rings series will not include nudity and sex, despite prior reports suggesting otherwise. What it will include, however, are hobbits, though they'll be going by 'harfoots' in the Second Age.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will debut on Prime Video on September 2.

