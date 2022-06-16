A Looney Tunes Musical is in the works – and yes, Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck will sing

Looney Tunes will finally be living up to its name as the cartoon gang reunites for a musical. Warner Bros. is prepping the new animated movie musical for HBO Max and the Cartoon Network. Called Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, it will star Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the team.

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), the premise follows Bugs Bunny as he puts his Broadway career behind him as he trades "old-out shows for life as a regular rabbit". However, he’ll soon be drawn back into the showbusiness world as his pal Daffy Duck winds up in some trouble.

The synopsis teases: "Ever the spotlight opportunist, Daffy Duck attempts to step into the lead role, but his star ambitions are quickly sidetracked when he is kidnapped by an obsessive fan who has more sinister plans for her favorite stage duck. With his ticket to Broadway retirement in danger, Bugs sets off on a rescue mission to find Daffy and, with the help of his Looney Tunes co-stars, hopefully, his joy of performing again."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer Ariel Dumas is teaming up with Next To Normal musical creator Tom Kitt for the project. While veteran animator Brandon Jeffords will be directing the project for Warner Bros.

"Mayhem and music have helped define the comedic genius of the Looney Tunes for decades," Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register said of the project. "It is a pairing that has created some of the greatest cartoons of our time, and it’s going to be a thrill to add our own musical stamp to these characters."

