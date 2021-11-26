Save £50 on a 1,351 piece LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon this Black Friday before it's gone

If you've been looking for some Black Friday Lego deals, and specifically a Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Black Friday deal, now's your chance. This hunk of junk is from the Rise of Skywalker collection and will let you build a 44cm long version of the iconic ship and save you £50 in the process.

This Lego kit not only creates a great model of the ship from the outside, but also opens up to reveal the full interior, including the cockpit. That means you can take a tour of the cargo area, a navigation computer with a rotating chair, the all important smuggling compartment, and two rotating turrets to fight off the First Order. It also comes with 7 minifigures: Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, C-3PO, R2-D2, Boolio and D-O. So you've got a full crew to get you started once it's all clicked together.

And if you're after something else Lego and Star Wars shaped then what about a Baby Yoda for just £46.95 at Amazon. Or there's the giant Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer, yes, that one, for £519.99 at John Lewis, saving you £130!

