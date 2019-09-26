Best Legend of Zelda merchandise and gifts

Now that Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening has re-awoken on Switch, it seems like a good time to point out that the best Legend of Zelda merchandise is freakin' awesome. As well as Amiibos that are painfully adorable (seriously, check out this very chonky boi and tell me he's not perfect), you can also get your hands on Master Sword replicas, Hylian shields, and even Sheikah Slate notepads. Seriously, it's a goldmine for fans of the series. Hide your wallets and abandon all hope, ye fans who enter here.

There's only one problem - we're spoiled for choice now that the franchise is a grand total of 33 years-young with over 20 games on the docket. To help narrow things down and get you the very best Legend of Zelda merchandise, we've sought out what we genuinely think fans would be proud to own. That doesn't just include nods to the brand-new Link's Awakening, either; we've been sure to throw in collectibles from Breath of the Wild, Ocarina of Time, and beyond. We've also done our level best to hunt down as many bargains, offers, and deals as possible in an effort to save you money along the way (because this page is updated on a regular basis, pop back every now and then if you don't find any tempting price cuts right now).

Best Legend of Zelda merchandise

1. Link's Awakening Amiibo

Link was just a handful of pixels on the GameBoy original, and now look at him - Link's Awakening on Switch gives him a cheerful, chibi-esque makeover that's beyond cute. This Amiibo captures his in-game look perfectly, and it's the perfect addition to any desk or shelf. You'll need to move fast, though - this one can be hard to get your hands on.

2. Embossed Triforce journey diary

This is genuinely lovely. If you travel around the land as much as Link does in his various adventures, you’re sure to delight in this faux leather journey diary. Inside is a replaceable notepad of plain paper so you can scrawl notes, sketches, or just idle thoughts without being confined by lines. Hanging from the top are beautiful charms so you can keep your place without having to go flicking through the entire thing. There’s really no excuse not to get it.

3. Master Sword

No, this isn’t the real thing. No divine energy is harbored within this unassuming weapon, though it looks pretty realistic so you’d be forgiven for thinking it’d turn you into Hyrule’s Champion as soon as you touched it. As it’s plastic, this sword isn’t able to slash things in half like you can in the games, but considering how good it looks, that’s probably a good thing. Because when you get a grip on it you’re going to want to wave it around recklessly, especially considering it comes with a scabbard. Who doesn’t love pulling swords out of scabbards dramatically? Just remember, this one's ever so slightly smaller than the in-game weapon.

4. Wind Waker Link Nendoroid figure

The Nendoroid figures are famous for transforming characters into adorable, poseable minis with the biggest heads you've ever seen, but this Wind Waker version of Link seems like it's been taken straight from the game unchanged. The cell-shaded look of Wind Waker marries perfectly with Nendoroids, and the facial expressions, props, and poses are absolutely spot-on. A must-have for fans.

5. Legend of Zelda jewellery

If you'd rather choose something more subtle to show off your Zelda fandom, these drop-dead gorgeous pieces of jewellery are the business. They're inspired by earlier games and even include the Spiritual Stones from Ocarina of Time. Better still, these can be left in their case to be admired or hooked up to chains as necklaces.

6. Ocarina of Time (12 hole instrument)

Yes, this is a real instrument, and yes, you can play it yourself. Seeing the Ocarina on the screen wasn’t enough for fans of Link’s adventures, as now you can feel its weight in your hands and give it a go for yourself. Made of ceramic, it feels just like the real thing and even comes with a songbook so you can practise your skills. Taking it on the go is no problem either, as you can simply pop it in the included Triforce pouch and venture off on new quests. Even though that might just be to nip to the shops for a pint of milk.

7. Sheikah slate notepad

So far there aren’t any shrines in our world, meaning that we’re not likely to get a real Sheikah slate with a computer chip in it that’ll open doors. Sigh. What we do have, however, is this Sheikah slate notebook. Embossed with designs straight from the game and filled with blank paper, it’s ready for you to fill with notes about upcoming quests. At close to 700g it’s also pleasantly heavy, as we imagine the real stone Sheikah slate must be. If we close our eyes we can almost imagine tapping it to various pedestals and opening mysterious blue doors...almost.

8. Breath of the Wild Link Nendoroid DX Edition Figure

Having an adorable, tiny Link simply isn’t enough. Oh no. This Nendoroid includes our favourite silent pointy-eared protagonist with a bow, quiver, scabbard, sword, and shield, meaning you can pose him to your heart’s content in a variety of combat poses. Although he’s far too cute to be intimidating. We think. Oh, plus he comes with a horse. Relive your adventures through Breath of the Wild with this figurine, or just pose him on your desk so you can look wistfully at him while you’re working and wish you had your Nintendo Switch in your hands.