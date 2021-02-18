Legend of Mana remaster coming to Switch, PS4, and PC in June

Nintendo has revealed that a remaster of the 1999 RPG classic Legend of Mana is releasing on Switch, PS4, and PC on June 24. Check out the trailer up top, which was first revealed during today's 50-minute Nintendo Direct.

The Legend of Mana remaster will include better graphics and a rearranged soundtrack, which you can swap out for the original score if you prefer. Better yet, the "Ring Ring Land" mini-game is finally making it to the West for the remaster after being Japan-exclusive for over 20 years.

You can pre-order the Legend of Mana remaster for $30 now, and if you do so before July 23 you'll get a reward bundle with ten avatars and a custom Legend of Mana theme for PS4 or wallpaper on PC (via Steam).

Legend of Mana was and still is unique for its "Land Make" world-building system, where the player placed objects called Artifacts into empty square plots on a grid-like map. Artifacts placed on the map then become Lands where the player can enter and complete in order to earn another Artifact. Combat occurs in real-time and involves using powerful weapon abilities in-between normal attacks when the special move meter is full.

The Mana series in general has had a bit of a resurgence in recent years. The first three games were bundled into the Collection of Mana on Switch in 2019, and then last year Trials of Mana got a full-on remake.

