Last-chance! Black Friday game deals for under £50

We're in the midst of the Black Friday game deals, but the end is in sight, and Cyber Monday beckons. While that means a whole slate of entirely new offers are bound to emerge over the next 24 to 48 hours, a number of current Black Friday savings will also slowly evaporate from the internet forever. That means you only have a small window of opportunity left to make good on these last minute Black Friday deals, all of which sit below the £50 mark, which will come as good news to those who've already spent a hefty amount this season.

Most of these deals will either end once stock runs out (which is almost a given, considering how attractive they are), or once each retailer decides to close the books for Black Friday. Below, you'll find a number of still ongoing offers that are no less tempting than some of the best Black Friday deals we've found so far. Just be warned; time is running out before they go forever, so best to make good on them while you still have a chance...

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on PS4 and Xbox | £40 at Tesco

The latest game set in that galaxy far, far away, Jedi Fallen Order's a fantastic adventure that we gave 4/5 to, and said was EA's best Star Wars game yet. Offer ends December 2 if it doesn't sell out before then.View Deal

Alternatively, check out our full list of UK retailers currently cutting costs across a wide range of products, from gaming laptops to 4K TVs:

Black Friday game deals from across the web (UK)