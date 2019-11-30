Last-chance! Black Friday game deals for under £50

Popular

This is it; your final chance to save cash before the Black Friday weekend comes to a close

We're in the midst of the Black Friday game deals, but the end is in sight, and Cyber Monday beckons. While that means a whole slate of entirely new offers are bound to emerge over the next 24 to 48 hours, a number of current Black Friday savings will also slowly evaporate from the internet forever. That means you only have a small window of opportunity left to make good on these last minute Black Friday deals, all of which sit below the £50 mark, which will come as good news to those who've already spent a hefty amount this season. 

Most of these deals will either end once stock runs out (which is almost a given, considering how attractive they are), or once each retailer decides to close the books for Black Friday. Below, you'll find a number of still ongoing offers that are no less tempting than some of the best Black Friday deals we've found so far. Just be warned; time is running out before they go forever, so best to make good on them while you still have a chance...

Pokemon Shield on Nintendo Switch | £36.99 at Currys
Enter the seventh Pokemon generation with this unbeatable Nintendo Switch deal, complete with six months of Spotify Premium for new customers
View Deal

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription for £37.49 + 6-months of Spotify Premium at Currys (save 25%)
The same deal is on offer at Currys, and you get that wonderful bonus of 6 months of Premium Spotify goodness.View Deal

Logitech G433 Wired, 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset , £44.99 (save £65)
A decent price on an older, yet still awesome gaming headset. Plug it into PC and you even get sweet 7.1 sound.View Deal

DualShock 4 Controller + Six months Spotify subscription | £44.99 £29.99 at Curry's PC World
Get your hands a DualShock 4 controller with six months of Spotify Premium thrown in for for free.View Deal

Xbox One controller and 3 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | £37.48 from Amazon
Get access to the overflowing Xbox Game Pass library and tuck into them with a shiny new controller. View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse | £35 on Amazon
Get the fantastic Razer DeathAdder Elite mouse for just £35 and save yourself £34.99. View Deal

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on PS4 and Xbox | £40 at Tesco
The latest game set in that galaxy far, far away, Jedi Fallen Order's a fantastic adventure that we gave 4/5 to, and said was EA's best Star Wars game yet. Offer ends December 2 if it doesn't sell out before then.View Deal

Alternatively, check out our full list of UK retailers currently cutting costs across a wide range of products, from gaming laptops to 4K TVs:

