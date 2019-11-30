Last-chance! Black Friday game deals for under £50

We're in the midst of the Black Friday game deals, but the end is in sight, and Cyber Monday beckons. While that means a whole slate of entirely new offers are bound to emerge over the next 24 to 48 hours, a number of current Black Friday savings will also slowly evaporate from the internet forever. That means you only have a small window of opportunity left to make good on these last minute Black Friday deals, all of which sit below the £50 mark, which will come as good news to those who've already spent a hefty amount this season.
Most of these deals will either end once stock runs out (which is almost a given, considering how attractive they are), or once each retailer decides to close the books for Black Friday. Below, you'll find a number of still ongoing offers that are no less tempting than some of the best Black Friday deals we've found so far. Just be warned; time is running out before they go forever, so best to make good on them while you still have a chance...
Pokemon Shield on Nintendo Switch | £36.99 at Currys
Enter the seventh Pokemon generation with this unbeatable Nintendo Switch deal, complete with six months of Spotify Premium for new customers
PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription for £37.49 + 6-months of Spotify Premium at Currys (save 25%)
Logitech G433 Wired, 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset , £44.99 (save £65)
DualShock 4 Controller + Six months Spotify subscription |
£44.99 £29.99 at Curry's PC World
Xbox One controller and 3 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | £37.48 from Amazon
Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse | £35 on Amazon
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on PS4 and Xbox | £40 at Tesco
Alternatively, check out our full list of UK retailers currently cutting costs across a wide range of products, from gaming laptops to 4K TVs:
Black Friday game deals from across the web (UK)
- Amazon.co.uk - Regularly updated with new deals
- JohnLewis.com - Top savings on iPad, Macbook and Airpods
- AO.com - Xbox One S only £129!
- Currys.co.uk - Big console, laptop and tablet savings with price promise
- Very.co.uk - Xbox One S + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order £169.99 (was £249.99)
- Game.co.uk - Save £45 on Nintendo Switch Labo Variety Kit bundle
- LapTopsDirect.co.uk - save up to 50% on laptops and tablets
- Argos.co.uk - New lines added, 20% off Pokemon, more
- Bose.co.uk - Save up to 45%